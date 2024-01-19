Richland 1 halts construction on $31M center after concerns from SC education department

Richland 1 has stopped construction on its multi-million dollar early learning center to ensure compliance with the South Carolina Department of Education and Richland County, the school district announced Friday.

“Our belief in the need for Vince Ford Early Learning Center and our commitment to this project have not wavered,” Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a press release. “We look forward to resuming construction once these matters have been addressed.”

The state department sent a letter to the district in December, informing it that the $31 million dollar Vince Ford Early Learning Center could not be designated as a public school building.