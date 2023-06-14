Richland 2 announces finalists for its next superintendent. Here’s what we know

Richland 2 has announced candidates for its next leader.

Nearly 40 applicants from 20 states applied for the job, according to a district news release. Following a special called board meeting on Monday, the school board narrowed the pool to three finalists: Nia Campbell, Benjamin Henry and Kim Moore.

Campbell is the chief academic officer for Aurora Public Schools in Colorado.

Henry is the regional superintendent of Polk County Schools in Polk County, Florida.

Moore also hails from Florida, and is the assistant superintendent of career and innovative programs for the Pasco County School District.

Candidates will each spend a day in Columbia next week for interviews, according to a district news release. Parents, students and teachers, as well as other community members selected using a lottery system, will have the opportunity to serve on interview panels. The school board will also conduct in-depth, closed-door interviews.

The final selection for the district’s top spot is scheduled for June 23 at a special called school board meeting and will be announced June 27.

Nancy Gregory will continue to serve as interim superintendent in the meantime. She was chosen for the role after former superintendent Baron Davis abruptly resigned from his post in January.

Rumors of Davis potentially being fired had caught the community’s attention for weeks before he resigned after a six-hour closed-door board meeting. He was paid $615,000 via a settlement agreement upon his departure — a lump sum of $415,518.68, $124,481.32 for accrued sick days and vacation leave and another $75,000 for “all disputed claims,” which is not further defined in the agreement.