Here’s what the Richland 2 school board said about stabbing at Ridge View High School

The Richland 2 school board has addressed the recent stabbing at Ridge View High School in Columbia, in which two students were hurt and another was charged with attempted murder.

An unidentified 16-year-old student was stabbed with a knife multiple times during fight outside of a classroom at the school on April 25 and was transported to the hospital, and another suffered minor injuries.

The board released a statement Tuesday morning following Monday’s special-called board meeting.

“The Board and District Administration are very concerned about this incident. Together, we constantly strive to ensure our schools are a place where our children can feel safe. Because a lawsuit has been filed as the result of this incident, we have been advised by legal counsel that we should limit our comments at this time. We can say, however, that we intend to thoroughly review all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter to determine how we can improve.”

One of the injured students and his parents are now suing the district and another parent following the stabbing.

John Mobley, the family’s attorney, said the act of violence was indicative of the culture at Ridge View High School.

“This increase in crime is a direct result of the systemic failure of the school district to act and implement policies and systems to reduce crime and keep weapons off the campus,” Mobley said. “Instead of providing a safe learning environment for students, they provide a breeding ground for thugs, violence and criminal activity.”

The lawsuit alleges there were no school employees present to stop the fight. After the student suffered five severe stab wounds, Mobley said, he had to “wander bleeding through the hallway in order to get medical attention.” The lawsuit also alleges the same person who stabbed the student had assaulted him with a pair of brass knuckles and stole jewelry and other items from him in the days prior to the April 25 attack.

According to the lawsuit, Ridge View High School has seen more than 25 reports of assaults on campus and nine reports of weapon violations on campus since January 2018.