Richland 2 student brought gun, drugs onto school property, sheriff’s department says

A 17-year-old Richland 2 student was arrested Thursday after bringing a gun onto school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

A school resource officer at Westwood High School discovered the weapon after conducting a search of the student in the Blythewood school’s parking lot, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. There is no evidence the student threatened any other students or staff with the gun, according to the news release.

The weapon was found while administrators were tending to a minor vehicle collision in the parking lot and the school resource officer smelled the scent of marijuana wafting from a student’s vehicle, according to the statement.

Upon searching the vehicle, administrators found a small amount of marijuana and 9mm ammunition, the sheriff’s department said. A subsequent search of the student turned up the gun in his waistband, according to the sheriff’s department.

The student was charged with carrying a firearm on school property and simple possession of marijuana, and booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.