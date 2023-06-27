New Richland 2 superintendent named after 6-month vacancy

Kim Moore has been named superintendent in the Richland 2 school district, the district announced Tuesday.

Moore will replace Baron Davis, who resigned six months ago.

Most recently, Moore was the assistant superintendent of career and innovative programs for the Pasco County School District in the Tampa, Florida, area, overseeing over 80,000 students. She led the district’s workforce development programs, PreK-12 STEM/STEAM schools and technical college.

After retiring from the military as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps Officer, she was a science and resource teacher, principal, administrator, director and assistant superintendent in the Tampa area. She has also been an adjunct faculty member for Nova Southeastern University and executive director of Maxwell Leadership, an organization that provides leadership training.

Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Widener University and a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University. She earned an educational specialist degree and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

Moore is married with five children and six grandchildren.

The other two finalists for the position were Benjamin Henry and Nia Campbell.

The selection was made on June 23 at a special called school board meeting and announced at the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

Moore was approved by a 6-1 vote of the school board Tuesday. Board chairwoman Lindsay Agostini said she voted no due to the “inconsistency or rush of the process.”

“I would like to see things go a little bit differently in terms of how we proceeded,” Agostini said.

Davis, the former superintendent, resigned in January amid rumors of his potential firing. The former school board, the majority of which had terms that ended last November, had narrowly voted to extended his contract only months prior. Davis was paid $615,000 via a settlement agreement upon his departure, and he and the board agreed not to make disparaging comments about one another.