Richland authorities investigating after man dies in Sunday Columbia shooting

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating after a man died in a shooting early Sunday morning on Kneece Road.

The sheriff’s department said in a release that deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of Kneece Road in reference to a shooting. That’s just east of Decker Boulevard in northeast Columbia.

When they got there, deputies found a man lying outside. He had been shot in the upper body. Richland County EMS arrived, and the man was pronounced dead.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified the man as of early Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said it was continuing to investigate, and added it did not believe there was a threat to the general public. Those with information about the incident can submit tips to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.