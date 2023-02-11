Richland County assistant prosecutor presented with Trial Dogg award

Richland County Assistant Prosecutor Matt Metcalf was recognized with the Trial Dogg award for trying more cases than anyone else in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office in 2022.

Matt Metcalf

"Trials are the most time consuming difficult part of our job as prosecutors, trials can be difficult for victims and victims' families, but there is no greater feeling than being able to achieve justice for a victim of crime," Metcalf said.

Metcalf has lived in Richland County his whole life, graduating from Crestview High School. He served almost eight years in the Air National Guard 200th Red Horse Squadron.

He interned in the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office in law school and has worked in the Richland County Prosecutor's Office since 2018 as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

"I believe my time and experience in the military has given me the tools to have success as a prosecutor," he said.

He was one of the prosecutor's who worked on the John Mack Jr. murder trial in 2022.

He tried six felony cases, the most notable one being the John Mack case, a four-week trial.

