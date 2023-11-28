Richland County bridge replacement to close section of Crider Road for 7 months

Crider Road between Koogle Road and Ohio 603 in Mifflin Township will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 4, for a bridge replacement project, according to the Richland County Engineer's Office. The road is scheduled to reopen on July 31, 2024.

The posted detour route will utilize Koogle Road, U.S. 30 and Ohio 603.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crider Road to close for 7 months for bridge replacement