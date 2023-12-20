Richland County commissioners hear good financial news, OK engineer for Dayspring project

Richland County earned a record $3.9 million in investment income this year and results could be similar for 2024, which could help offset an anticipated decline in sales tax revenue next year.

County commissioners received the good news Tuesday during a meeting of the county investment advisory board that is chaired by Treasurer Bart Hamilton and includes commissioners Tony Vero and Darrell Banks.

Hamilton reported the record was based on a 2.6% average rate of return, which has climbed from 0% since March of 2022. He also said the figure got a big boost from the state’s STAR Ohio (State Treasury Asset Reserve) fund.

“A lot of the interest earnings are from STAR Ohio, because STAR Ohio has been at 5¾% and we’ve made a fantastic amount of money on it,” Hamilton said.

Richland County commissioners Cliff Mears, Tony Vero and Darrell Banks

County investment advisor Jim McCourt of Meeder Investment Management of Dublin said the state managed fund has been able to offer high rates because the federal government has been raising interest rates on borrowed money in an effort to reduce inflation.

“The effect that has had on instruments like STAR Ohio, with STAR Ohio being a money market fund, it’s invested in extremely short term securities though it correlates almost perfectly with what the fed funds rate is doing,” he explained. “So as we get up into that 5.5% range with fed funds over the last year, that’s why STAR Ohio is paying so much right now.”

McCourt said the “bulk” of the county’s investments are in longer term securities and that officials are looking to reinvest the portfolio to try to “lock in” current higher yields, which have not been seen since 2007, for the next three to five years before they potentially go lower. He said that while the Federal Reserve Board has made no changes in the interest rates for the last two quarters, he expects action by the middle of 2024 to try to move toward its 2% target.

McCourt told the board the fed wants to be careful not to keep rates too high to try to slow inflation too much without significantly hurting the labor market.

“To this point they have been somewhat successful in trying to navigate this ‘soft landing’ of the economy and that they have been continuing the bring down of inflation and we still have a headline unemployment below 4%,” he said. “We’re continuing to add jobs to the economy every month, but they want to make sure that they don’t keep the policy too restrictive in order to send the economy into recession by hurting the labor market with those higher borrowing costs.”

McCourt said one major concern is that consumers continue to spend despite the higher interest rates and the projected slowdown of the economy and are slipping into delinquencies, particularly with auto loans and credit cards with credit card debt hitting all-time highs. He said experts expect delinquencies to go up for home loans as the loan rates go up and values are at all time highs and on student debt since the payment moratorium was lifted.

“They’ve still been spending money but it’s with borrowed money now rather than with savings that has been built up during the pandemic,” McCourt added.

Hamilton said he still plans to put money with STAR Ohio while its rates are high early next year as property tax collections come in and before the money is distributed to the county subdivisions, noting that he expects to bill $200 million in real estate taxes in 2024. “That account is going to flush up and then come back down again,” he said.

Contract awarded for Dayspring project

During regular business, commissioners agreed to hire H. Lewis Hinkle of HLH Engineering Consultants of Wooster at a cost of $18,100 to oversee a project to install new boilers at Dayspring, Richland County’s assisted living facility. The project calls for replacing two boilers that were installed in 1984 with three smaller, more efficient boilers that will run in series.

Dayspring Director Michelle Swank said the boilers will be paid for with a $110,000 program year 2023 Community Development Block Grant with the engineering costs coming out of the facility’s 2024 budget.

“Each winter when I hear a resident say ‘my room is ice cold,’ I always think 'oh gosh, oh gosh.' But they also want their rooms to be 90 degrees,” she said.

County Administrator Andrew Keller said state law requires the county to hire an engineer to develop plans and specifications because the project is an alteration to a public building for which the county will have to invite competitive bids.

Commissioners also voted to continue the annual decades-old sales tax sharing agreement with county subdivisions for 2024 with no change from the $2,091,329 the county set aside this year as part of the agreement. The money is distributed partly on the basis of road mileage.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County investment earnings set a new record