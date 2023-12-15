Richland County Commissioners look to trim 7.9% from budget requests for 2024

Richland County sales tax collections are expected to end this year just 1.34% better than 2022. The lack of growth combined with projections that collections will be 3% to 4% lower in 2024 than they were this year is making it more challenging for the County Commissioners to put together a final general fund spending plan for the coming year.

The board began its line item by line item review of department spending requests on Tuesday in an effort to trim 7.91% from $48,195,467 in general fund spending requests to match projected 2024 revenue. County Auditor Pat Dropsey has estimated total general fund revenue next year will be $44,644,471.

“I think this will be the first time we’ve projected a sales tax worse than the year before,” said Commissioner Tony Vero. “We’ve had six or seven negative months and it’s decreasing all across the country.”

Vero also pointed out that sales tax revenues for this year, which were lower for the last six or seven months compared to the previous year, would have been worse if not for a “tremendous” increase at the beginning of the year that was the result of a buying surge at the end of 2022. State sales tax distributions are three months behind collections.

Increase expected in property taxes collected

The one bright news item on the revenue side was that collection of property taxes on the county’s two inside, unvoted mills are expected to increase over $3.6 million because of new valuations. Commissioners agreed to keep the entire amount in the general funds instead of designating 0.8 mill towards a debt fund to pay off construction debt on the county jail because the fund has sufficient funds.

Spending discussions started with commissioners agreeing to generally allow a 4% increase in salary line items, which would include 3% for cost of living and 1% for progression on salary scales. They said the 4% would allow departments that do not have union contracts or county-determined wage scales to boost pay rates on the lower end.

The first line item budget review was for the sheriff’s office, which represents 45% of general fund expenses. The sheriff’s request for 2024 is $21,856,155, which includes $8,113,833 for law enforcement, $11,985,117 for jail operations and $1,757,205 for 911 operations, representing a 13.9% overall increase from the sheriff’s 2023 spending request.

Commissioners took a hard look at the jail budget, where administrator Captain Chris Blunk proposed to nearly double the food service line item in order to replace 8 jail inmates who work in the kitchen with employees of the food service contractor in an effort to improve security and safety and reduce contraband coming into the jail. Blunk also asked for a 110% increase in contract medical service for inmates, including a projected 35% increase expected with any renewed or new contract, as well as the addition of two nurses and filling open guard positions.

Commissioners cut the food line item, noting that food costs will not go up 32% as projected in the jail budget. They also turned down Blunk’s request for kitchen help noting that the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA), which provides the county’s liability insurance, did not feel there was any more insurance risk having jail inmates help in the kitchen.

'They've been doing that for years'

“They’ve been doing that for years and I don’t hear a compelling reason to change it,” said Commissioner Darrell Banks.

Regarding the addition of personnel in the inmate health care contract, commissioners decided to wait on a decision until new requests for proposals are put out in the next month or two. “This (35%) is an extraordinary increase. It’s our opinion that ACH, the current medical services provider, isn’t making an effort to provide a competitive renewal rate,” said county administrator Andrew Keller. “That made the decision for us in reissuing the RFP and commissioners have to decide on scope.”

Commissioners also decided to reduce the number of new hires at both the jail and in the enforcement division because none of the open positions is expected to be filled for the entire year. “I don’t think they’re going to find that many people,” Banks pointed out.

The board agreed to keep funds in for replacing jail Tasers and security cameras but cut dollars for replacement body cameras because the $267,818 purchase price could be spread over five years at 0% interest. They also said any requests for new cruisers in 2024 could be paid out of either ARPA or capital project funds.

Commissioners made no major changes in the funding request for 911.

The board also reviewed the county park district request for $920,000 from the general fund to cover expenses until revenue from the park levy that was approved last month begins to come in. The levy is expected to generate $1.6 to $1.7 million annually.

Overall, commissioners cut just over $3 million in 2024 budget requests during Tuesday’s review. The board will meet Monday morning and early afternoon to continue reviews for other general fund offices.

