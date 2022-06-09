Richland County Common Pleas Court earns certification for specialty dockets

Richland County Common Pleas Court has earned certification from the Ohio Supreme Court's Commission for the local re-entry and substance abuse specialized dockets.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit and provide specific program materials in response to standards that went into effect in January 2014.

"The Richland County Substance Abuse Treatment Court increases treatment effectiveness, reduces crime and lowers costs to the taxpayers when compared to traditional criminal criminal justice outcomes by breaking the cycle of drug use and crime," Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson said in a news release.

The judge also talked about re-entry court.

"It provides support, guidance and treatment to inmates recently released from prison to help them find employment, stay sober and remain law-abiding," he said. "These two specialized dockets have proven to be successful at preventing future crime by offenders."

Judge Phil Naumoff added, "The use of specialized dockets has proven to reduce recidivism and are important tools in protecting communities from repeat offenders. The ability to provide offenders with both education and treatment helps to isolate the factors which lead to criminal behavior and have led individuals not only to sobriety but have helped them reach their full potential while also reducing the crime rate.

"As the world and society changes, specialized dockets are changing as well, helping to combat new and adverse problems that arrive."

Judge Phil Naumoff

Supreme Court justice congratulates Richland County judges

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor congratulated the local judges.

"Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society," she said in a news release. "Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars."

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior.

Ohio has more than 210 specialized dockets in such areas as drugs and alcohol, mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking.

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members who advise the Supreme Court. It makes all decisions regarding certification.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Common Pleas Court certified for specialty dockets