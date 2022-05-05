Richland County deputies charged 11 in four separate shootings, sheriff says

Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged 11 people in four homicides from January to April, Sheriff Leon Lott announced Thursday.

“I hope the criminal justice system that we got does (its) job,” Lott said. “Right now, it’s cracked. It’s not working . . . We got too many repeat offenders that are terrorizing our communities.”

The sheriff’s department charged:

Jadon Harper, 18, with murder, burglary and grand larceny.

Andre Arthur, 18, murder and burglary.

Chance Jones, 19, murder and burglary.

Durya Perry, 19, murder and burglary.

Trenton Morris, 19, murder and burglary.

Dedrick Garrick, 23, murder, armed robbery and weapon possession.

Narelius Stephens, 24, murder, armed robbery and weapon possession.

Jayuan Harrison, 19, murder and weapon possession.

Winston Lobban, 20, murder and weapon possession.

Jamaris Quattlebaum, 19, murder and weapon possession.

Jonathan Paul Johnson, Jr, 17, murder.

The four Richland County shootings in which charges have been filed were on Jan. 10 on Hickory Hill Rd., Feb. 19 on Longcreek Dr., April 16 on Longwood Rd., and April 17 on Garners Ferry Rd.

This year Richland County Sheriff’s Department has had 47 shooting cases with 12 dead, Lott said. That does not include cases that Columbia Police Department is investigating.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.