Richland County deputies investigate shooting in Columbia near Malfunction Junction

Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting in Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive at about 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting incident. That’s just northwest of downtown Columbia, near the “Malfunction Junction” interchange where Interstates 20 and 26 meet.

Investigators said in a release that, when they arrived on the scene, they found a person who had been shot in the upper body. That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing and asked for those with information on the case to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.