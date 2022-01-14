Richland County deputies investigating club shooting that injured two

A shooting early Thursday at a club sent two people to the hospital, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter.

At about 1 a.m., the department was called about a shooting in the parking lot of Mynt Lounge on Decker Boulevard. Two men had been shot in the lower body, deputies said. Other cars had been hit by bullets, and shattering glass had injured another person.

As of Friday, the condition of the two people who were shot wasn’t reported by deputies.

The department is asking for the public’s help. Tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or midlandscrimestoppers.com. People submitting information can remain anonymous, the department said.

In recent years, the Decker Boulevard area has had multiple shootings at night clubs. Those shootings, along with others, prompted county council in 2019 to empower the sheriff’s department with the ability to shut down “nuisance” businesses.