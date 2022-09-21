Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Lake Murray

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it’s investigating a drowning death.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning, according to a release. That’s in Irmo, near Liberty on the Lake on the Richland County side of Lake Murray.

The incident happened in Lake Murray, near the area where deputies responded, the sheriff’s department told The State Wednesday.

After deputies arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to an area hospital by EMS, the sheriff’s department said. The person died at the hospital, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim, or released a cause of death.

It is believed that the victim was an adult, according to the sheriff’s department.

Information about the victim’s age, if they were swimming or involved in another activity was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.