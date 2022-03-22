Richland County deputies probing Eastover shooting death

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot at an Eastover home.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, deputies responded at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Cool Shade Drive in Eastover. When they got there, the officers found a man inside the home who had a gunshot wound on his upper body. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The State has reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office about the identity of the victim.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any arrests in the case and said Tuesday afternoon the investigation is ongoing.

Those who have information about the incident on Cool Shade Drive are asked to offer tips via the Midlands Crimestoppers website or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.