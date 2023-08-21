Richland County deputy and another person shot overnight, sheriff’s department says

An off-duty deputy and another person were injured Sunday in a late-night shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 11:40 p.m., other sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Crusader Court, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Elgin, in the area between Two Notch Road and Clemson Road.

The deputy was off-duty at his home, and his marked sheriff’s department patrol vehicle was parked outside, when the shooting occurred, according to the release.

The deputy and another person were outside when they saw three men in the area, the sheriff’s department said. As they headed inside the home, they were the target of gunfire, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department did not say if the three men were involved in the shooting.

The deputy was shot in the lower body and the other person was shot in the upper body, and both were taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and there was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.