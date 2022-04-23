Richland County deputy receives national award for convincing armed man to drop his gun

A Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy was awarded for her police work by the United States Attorney General’s Office Friday, making her the first South Carolina officer to receive the award, according to the department.

The U.S. Attorney General’s Office presented Deputy Sarah Merriman with its “Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter read aloud at an award banquet that Merriman’s “work inspires us.” Garland thanked her for her “courageous and dedicated service.”

Merriman received the award for convincing a man to put down a shotgun after she was called to a domestic violence incident, Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters. The man was demanding that Merriman draw her weapon, which she did not.

Instead, she used deescalation techniques learned during police training to settle the situation, Lott said.

“I can’t think of anyone else that’s more deserving than you for what you did that night,” he said.

In accepting the award, Merriman praised her colleagues and mentors at the department.

“I’m honored and humbled,” Merriman said. “It’s not just me. I don’t really think there’s a such thing as an individual effort especially in this department.”