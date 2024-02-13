Richland County Farm Bureau to host annual Farmers Share Breakfast

SHELBY — The community is invited to the annual Richland County Farm Bureau Farmers Share Breakfast Feb. 24 from 7-10 a.m. in the Shelby High School cafeteria.

The farm bureau is requesting a donation for the breakfast, which includes pancakes, fresh whole hog sausage, eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee. Reservations are not required.

Donations will go to food pantries in Richland County in honor of the FFA chapters that help. The farm bureau has donated nearly $19,000 to area food banks and the Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House) over the past 16 years.

“Farmers remain committed to producing safe and healthy food for our communities, and we share with consumers many of the same concerns about putting nutritious meals on the table on a tight budget,” said Brian Alt, farm bureau breakfast chair. “By inviting our community to our Farmers Share Breakfast, we hope to connect with them and provide a better understanding of the origins of the food on their plates.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Farm Bureau Farmers Share Breakfast to be held Feb. 24