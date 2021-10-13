Richland County high school placed on lockout as deputies search for shooter nearby
A Richland County high school was placed on lockout while deputies searched the area for a suspected shooter, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Westwood High School was secured Wednesday morning while a search for the shooter was being conducted in a nearby neighborhood.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Richland County deputies were called to the 300 block of Glen Dornoch Way in Blythewood, a three-minute drive from Westwood High School. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive outside of a home, according to the statement.
The man, who was not named, had been shot in the upper body, according to the statement. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Deputies said the shooter left the scene and a search ensued. That’s when Richland 2 School District decided to secure Westwood High School, according to the statement.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Richland 2 officials could not be rimmediately eached for comment.