Richland County’s interim jail director to leave for York County, sources say

The interim director of Richland County’s beleaguered jail is leaving, according to multiple sources.

Shane Kitchen is going to be a security captain at York County Detention Center, one of his social media profiles says. The profile was updated Tuesday to reflect his new employment.

Exactly when Kitchen is leaving the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for York County is unclear, but sources have told The State it could be as soon as Friday. Kitchen could not be reached for comment Tuesday. An administrator in his office referred inquiries to the county’s public information office, which had not responded by Tuesday afternoon.

Kitchen is set to be the second director to leave the jail in six months. At the end of September, jail Director Ronaldo Myers resigned after 39 years with the county. Kitchen became interim director days later.

Kitchen has overseen a jail under mounting scrutiny and scandal. For years the jail has been understaffed, which culminated in an attack on two jail officers that left one seriously injured and another with emotional scars. The attack was worsened by a shortage of jailers that day, The State reported in December.

Tuesday, The State reported on increasing violence and lawyers being hindered from seeing clients because of the jailer shortage.

In December, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the jail has suffered from a “lack of leadership,” causing many of its problems.

Outcry over the jail has only increased in 2022. In less than two full months, three detainees have died in the jail. The family of one of the deceased, Lason Butler, is being represented by South Carolina civil rights and defense attorney Bakari Sellers and attorney Audia Jones of Houston.

Sellers has called the jail a “pig sty” and deliberately indifferent toward detainees.

Kitchen has worked at Alvin S. Glenn since 2016, according to his social media profile.