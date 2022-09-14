Richland County jail administrator Tyrell Cato fired

Tyrell Cato was fired from his position as head of the Richland County jail on September 9, according to paperwork filed with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Cato was brought on to lead the embattled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, but soon found himself under fire when it emerged that he had been terminated from his last job in Kershaw County following allegations of sexual harassment.

The reason given for Cato’s most recent termination was “failure to complete probationary period successful[sic].”

The State Media Co. has reached out to Richland County administrators.

Tyrell Cato took over the Richland County jail in June, shortly after he was fired from the Kershaw County Detention Center for “sexual misconduct in the workplace,” according to documents. A Kershaw County grievance upheld Cato’s termination, and determined that he had sexually harassed at least one woman who worked in his office.

Despite being terminated in Kershaw County in May, Cato went on to take the job running the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County. But even if Richland County had looked into Cato’s record when he was hired, there would have been no indication that he was fired. That’s because Ervin Whack, the Lieutenant of Administration at the Kershaw jail filed paperwork saying that Cato had been left voluntarily.

SLED is currently investigating why it was incorrectly reported that Cato resigned from the job.

Ongoing Problems at Richland County Jail

Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been under scrutiny for more than a year because of severe under-staffing, violence inside the jail and reports of poor conditions for detainees.

The detention center’s longtime director, Ronaldo Myers, resigned September 2021 following a riot that injured two corrections officers. The position had not been permanently filled until Cato hired.

While under interim administration, three people died at the Richland County detention center this year in the span of two months. One of those detainees, 27-year-old Lason Butler, died in February from dehydration, and his death was ruled a homicide by Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Butler died after not receiving care during a mental health crisis. He was found to be severely dehydrated and covered in rat bites. His family allege that they were denied access to him and nurses were turned away from this cell. Butler’s family is now suing the jail.