Richland County jail officer charged with assaulting, fondling woman, sheriff says

An officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention has been charged with beating and sexually fondling a woman, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Marcus Ahmars Burnette, 40, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. The victim was “physically assaulted and sexually fondled against her will” in her own home, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department.

On Aug. 21, deputies responded to a local hospital where an unnamed 35-year-old victim was badly beaten, allegedly by Burnette, according to the sheriff’s department’s statement.

The deputy who conducted the interview noted on the incident report that the victim’s eye was “nearly 100% swollen closed” and she had a bleeding laceration to her cheek.

“The victim reports that while she and Burnette were at her residence he made unwanted advances and when she refused he punched her causing injuries to her face,” according to the statement.

Burnette was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A $25,000 cash bond was set by magistrate judge Mildred Rita Metts. Court records indicate that Burnette paid a surety bond through a bail bonds company.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim. Burnette has been ordered not to return to her home and to stay 1,000 yards away from the victim’s home, work, school and place of worship.

