Richland County Land Bank says farewell, thanks to Tim Theaker, Jon Burton

The Richland County Land Bank's last meeting of 2023 was a special one, with the board saying thanks and farewell to its board member Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker, who was lauded for being involved with the Land Bank since its inception and even before that, with the program Moving Ohio Forward, at a time when land banks were just getting started.

Richland County treasurer Bart Hamilton, at left, Wednesday showed attorney Jon K. Burton a wall plaque in his honor which will hang outside the Richland County Land Bank Jon K. Burton Boardroom. Burton is retiring.

Land Bank board president Bart Hamilton, also the county's treasurer, thanked Theaker for his dedication to the Land Bank.

"The mayor was here on Day 1," Hamilton said, noting he and others in the area had no experience with demolition. "The mayor and Donnie Mitchell and Amy Hamrick put together a program and it was really one of those things that got everybody started to see what could be done."

Theaker ends his 12 years as mayor at the end of the month due to term limits. He's been a Land Bank member since March 2014.

The Land Bank's mission?

"To make a positive, sustainable impact on the community by strategically acquiring vacant and abandoned properties, reducing blight and returning them to productive use improving the quality of life for county residents."

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has been involved in the Land Bank since the beginning.

Since the Richland County Land Bank began, it has taken in parcels with structures or empty lots and has transferred hundreds of properties back to private usage with more coming online this year throughout Mansfield and the county.

Attorney Jon K. Burton lauded

The Land Bank also lauded Mansfield attorney Jon K. Burton for serving as the nonprofit group's legal adviser. Burton is retiring. Both Theaker and Burton received thanks and a special gift from the board.

The Land Bank is naming its boardroom after Burton who came to the Land Bank shortly after the late attorney Harry Welsh became ill.

Hamilton told Burton, "This place would not be here without you."

Former Westinghouse site update

The contractor is still working on cleaning up the former Westinghouse site, Land Bank manager Amy Hamrick. said.

Land Bank members speculated when the cleanup and remediation work will be done at the 17-acre site between East Fourth and East Fifth streets. Hamrick said it won't be this summer as environmental work will need to be done along with installation of a storm sewer.

The board Wednesday voted to approve a change order in the amount of $6,300 for the former Westinghouse property for Jamison Well Drilling to abandon two wells. The company estimated 82 bags of grout for each well, Hamrick said, but it took 142 bags for Well 1, and the company is still working on Well 2. On Nov. 1, the board approved $12,300 to Jamison to abandon two wells.

In other business, the board received demolition estimates for 50-52 E. Main St., Shelby ($325,000 and $292,000 from C&J Contractors and R&D Excavating respectively); 55 Second St., Shelby for $37,300 and $12,900 from C&J Contractors and R&D Excavating, respectively; and 89 Wood St., Mansfield (former Daisy Barker house) for $44,300 and $18,800 from C&J Contractors and R&D Excavating, respectively.

The board approved awarding demolition contracts to R&D Excavating for 50-52 E. Main St., Shelby, 55 Second St., Shelby, and 89 Wood St.

The board also approved a motion to confirm an email vote to allow Buckeye Horizon to winterize 661 Park Avenue East, a vacant medical office building the Land Bank acquired, for $3,395, and voted to confirm an email vote for Advanced Key and Lock to change the locks at the building for $395.

The board also approved a motion to create a committee to review and explore options for the Welcome Home Ohio Program, a funding program allowing Land Banks to purchase properties, rehab properties and build new properties. Grant applications open up on Jan. 9. Burton volunteered to serve on the committee.

Hamrick said the program is the most complicated program the Land Bank has looked at to date.

The board also noted that 46 residential units have been completed on Land Bank parcels and 23 residential units are under construction. The board discussed that three new apartment units on West Fourth Street have been rented at $995 a month and the other units at the site near the KV Market are close to completion but there are back orders on the heating system.

Adrian Ackerman, who oversees the city's codes and permits office, said the townhouses on the north side of West Fourth Street are rented before they are given occupancy.

The Land Bank's next meeting is 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Richland County Courthouse.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Work at former Westinghouse site continues, demolitions pending