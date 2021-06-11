Richland County man faces murder charge in roommate’s shooting death

A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge after Richland County sheriff’s deputies say he shot and killed his roommate during an argument.

Tyler Alexander was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he shot another 22-year-old man in the home they shared on Freshwater Drive. The site of the shooting is in the Killian area off Longtown Road, about a mile from Killian Elementary School. The shooting occurred March 29.

Deputies responded to the home that night and found the victim lying just inside the doorway of the home, with a gunshot to the upper body.

Investigators determined that Alexander had “ongoing problems” with his friend, which “came to a head on March 29, when Alexander fired shots at his friend, killing him,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Sheriff’s deputies say Alexander reported the shooting to 911 immediately after he occurred.

Alexander also faces unrelated charges on previous warrants, the department said. It did not specify what those charges were.

Alexander was being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Friday morning. It is unclear if he has an attorney.