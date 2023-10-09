Richland County marks domestic violence awareness month

The Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a luncheon at Dan Lew Exchange in the Kobacker Room on the square.

This year's theme is, "We Are All Connected. Every1KnowsSome1."

"Everyone knows someone and a lot of times we don't think that it's going to touch our lives and a lot of times survivors don't talk about it," said Jill Donnenwirth, director of community-based services at the Richland County Domestic Violence Shelter. "We don't talk about domestic violence in our community and we need to start. Numbers are not going down."

Donnenwirth said the shelter has been full.

This year to date the domestic violence shelter has sheltered 65 women, 1 man and 51 children, she said.

"We have provided 5,250 days of care," Donnenwirth said.

Domestic Violence Shelter in need of canned goods, bath towels, more

The domestic violence shelter, which does not publicize its address, is in need of canned goods for its pantry, as well as pillows, towels, cleaning supplies, paper products, gift cards, gas cards, and clothing, she said. Anyone wishing to donate items may contact the shelter at 419-774-5840.

The shelter cannot take furniture as there is no place to store it in the donation room.

"Anything you use in your home on a daily routine we're in need of," she said. "Bath towels disappear on us."

"When someone leaves, someone comes in," she said. "We have 14 rooms and 11 of those are full."

Sgt. Amber Alfrey of the Richland County Sheriff's Office was the keynote speaker at Thursday's kickoff event.

Candlelight vigil set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at OSU-M

The domestic violence will also hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ohio State University at Mansfield's Riedl Hall.

This event aims to shed light on domestic violence, honor the survivors, remember those who lost their lives and encourage community involvement in combatting abuse.

The public is invited.

The Domestic Violence Shelter's 24/7 Crisis Line is 419-774-5840.

