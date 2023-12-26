Richland County property transfers: Dec. 11-15

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15:

1616 Cape Cod Drive, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Duane E. Cooper, trustee of The Cooper Keystone Inheritance Trust; $274,900

One parcel on Chelsea Drive, Lexington; South Side Development Company to Nishitkumar and Priyankaben Patel; $35,000

69 Alpine Drive, Mansfield; Larry D. Merwine to Brett Schluter; $80,000

One parcel (12.29 acres) on Bowman Street, Mansfield; Heather and Mark Knipp to Andrew D. Schrock; $56,000

150 Carpenter Road, Mansfield; The Huntington National Bank to Branham Properties LLC; $81,900

2711 Washington South Road, Mansfield; Jonathan P. and Robin E. Dornbirer to Lawrence Kisner; $245,000

34 Salem Road, Mansfield; Barbara L. Harris to Michael D. and Kimberly D. Boner; $218,900

270 Chapman Way, Lexington; Michael L. Miller, trustee of The Miller Family Irrevocable Trust, to Lisa Brunner; $145,000

1121 Grace St., Mansfield; Matthew J. Denny and Kayla M. Ball to RXPlus Renovate LLC; $42,300

367 Vernon Ave., Mansfield; Shawn M. and Jennifer L. Mapes to Janet E. and Cheryl E. Grimes; $142,500

3159 Rider Road (eight parcels), Lucas; Baumbergers Maplewood Farm LLC to Selah Pleasant Valley LLC; $3,000,000

24 Sixth St., Shelby; John L. and Kandy L. Weaver to James Corbitt; $10,000

1211-1213 Fleming Falls Road, Mansfield; Stigall Properties LLC to Ashley N. and Jeffrey L. Stigall Jr.; $190,000

769 Hoover Road, Mansfield; Elaine M. Chahulski to James O. Rogers; $150,000

1583 Chew Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Gregory N. Roberts, trustee or his successor(s) as trustees of The Roberts Keystone Preservation Trust, to Jacob Riggs; $209,900

One parcel (74.743 acres) on Myers Road, Shelby; Gary L. Haverfield, successor trustee of The Donald E. Haverfield Trust, to JRM Farms LLC; $971,620

168 and 180 Park Avenue East, Mansfield; Kurt Stimens, trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to Yalmomani LLC; $240,000

118 Mansfield Ave., Shelby; James E. Howard to Steven R. Howard; $70,000

18 West Cook Road, Mansfield; Chad and Sarah B. Thompson to Ernest Arkorful; $135,000

5613 Wilson Road, Butler; Cynthia L. Goff to Sarah A. and David D. Miller Jr.; $319,000

2665 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; Marilu G. and Tyler A. Holmes to Geoffrey and Kimberly Gilbert; $208,000

431 Plymouth St., Plymouth; Rent Due LLC, receiver, to Jean-Paul A. Jaranowski; $166,000

Two parcels on Brushwood Drive, Mansfield; Kurt Stimens, trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to 40North LLC; $30,000

Three parcels on Brushwood Drive, Mansfield; Kurt Stimens, trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to 40North LLC; $45,000

Three parcels on Brushwood Drive, Mansfield; 40North LLC to MIPROP LLC; $75,000

312 High St., Mansfield; Carla Reuer to Benjamin Schunatz; $100

850 Oak St., Mansfield; Walter Graphics Inc. to Morocco Holdings LLC; $120,000

411 Bird Cage Walk, Mansfield; JRM Properties of Mansfield LLC to Destiny M. Rutter; $96,900

One parcel (15.680 acres) on McCurdy Road, Perrysville; Joseph E. Hostetler to Marvin and Delila Mast; $275,000

One parcel on Blanche Street, Mansfield; Raymond A. Bercaw and Sheila M. Franco to Gray Matter Cleanup LLC; $1,000

133 Winwood Drive, Mansfield; Levi and Miriam Yoder to Scott M. Hamilton; $155,000

3080 Park Avenue West, Mansfield; Mary Lasusa to FSLC Real Estate Holdings LLC; $195,000

658 Day Road (two parcels), Mansfield; John C. Young to Travis and Pam Blust; $165,000

223 Reform St., Mansfield; The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust to Destiny Shepherd; $137,500

42 Wellsley Drive, Lexington; Brock W. Spurling to Claire E. and John B. Webster Jr.; $225,000

One parcel (19.655 acres) on Mansfield Adario Road, Mansfield; Hill Crest Rentals LLC, et al. to Michael J. Welch; $87,300

1504 Bridgewater Way South, Mansfield; Scott C. Gilbert to Sarah E. and William C. Kelley Jr., trustees of The Kelley Family Trust; $350,000

One parcel on Glessner Avenue, Mansfield; MedCentral Health System to A & A Atkeson Family Holdings LLC; $3,600

One parcel (7.031 acres) on Roush Road, Shelby; Robert L. and Joann M. Nelson to Mark and Melanie Ferguson; $105,000

One parcel on Snyder Road, Butler; Susan L. Bellan, trustee, to John G. and Beth E. Douglas, trustees; $8,000

102 Mendota St., Mansfield; Barbara Fairchild to Roger L. Fairchild, Rena S. Fairchild and Nicholas Madias Jr.; $25,000

460 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield; Tylor Davis to Mohammed Rabee; $18,000

223 W. First St., Mansfield; Clifton G. Edwards and Daniel L. Dickman to Monica L. Phillips; $20,648

219-219½ W. First St., Mansfield; Daniel L. Dickman to DEAME LLC; $11,520

131 S. Illinois Ave., Mansfield; Jerry R. Mabee, sole surviving trustee, to John J. and Mary Grace Mabee; $300,000

3617 Plymouth Springmill Road (two parcels), Shelby; Clarence A. Gillam to Jared R. and Rebecca L. Schatzinger; $271,000

