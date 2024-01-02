Richland County property transfers: Dec. 18-22

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22:

62 Bahl Ave., Mansfield; David and Allison Litt to Kyle R. Mackley; $137,000

467 Beethoven St., Mansfield; Leigha M. Radcliffe to Emily A. Smollen; $145,000

1741 Victoria Court, Ontario; The Shasky Family Trust to Yong Qiang Chen; $138,000

2401 Mercer Ave., Mansfield; Matthew Reed and Tonya Goulding, fka Tonya Reed, to Nekyra K. Bigelow; $125,000

310 Westlawn Drive, Ontario; Maranda K. Gayheart to Carolyn L. and Michael J. Metzger; $150,000

4700 Ohio 61, Shelby; Estate of Connie J. Heydinger, aka Connie J. Alley, to M D Alexander Homes LLC; $47,000

36 B Flint St., Shelby; Matthew A. Hoak to Melissa A. and Shirley K. Conley; $12,000

4418 Hook Road, Crestline; James L. Arter to Matthew and Jannatul Timmer; $350,000

626 S. Diamond St., Mansfield; James B. Knackstedt to Calvo Ohio LLC; $46,500

1696 Victoria Court, Ontario; Tina K. Lutz to Maria C. Carroll; $250,900

277 Rowland Ave., Mansfield; Club Exclusive LLC to Angel N. Singleton; $135,000

102 S. Gamble St., Shelby; Jeanine M. Clark to Jeanette Finley; $135,000

116 Stewart Ave. S., Mansfield; Equity Trust Company to Evan Brown and Sara Morais; $92,000

168 W. Raleigh Ave., Mansfield; Viola D. Jaques to Ignacio Gaytan; $45,000

19 Free Road (two parcels), Shiloh; Country Metals Properties LLC to CEZ Properties LLC; $3,570,000

53 W. High St., Plymouth; Estate of Charles Stephens to Christopher A. Elliott; $15,600

875 Forest Drive, Mansfield; Happily Home LLC to James L. Thompson III; $143,000

5801 Darlington North Road (two parcels), Bellville; William D. and Jane M. Aites to Steven and Terri Dorner; $40,000

31 Brooks Court (two parcels), Plymouth; Elijah Carter to Benjamin and Tiffany Voorhees; $250,000

2185 Fox Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Darlene F. Bohland to Sean M. and Emilee Young; $282,208

75 Cleveland St., Shelby; IFM Properties of Mansfield LLC to Hannah R. Wolf; $175,000

2480 Emma Lane (two parcels), Mansfield; Theodore R. Grace, Linda V. Grace and Laurel L. Dollison to Happily Home LLC; $100,000

2270 Lakewood Drive, Mansfield; U.S. Bank National Association to Tyler W. Congdon; $118,125

621 Newman St., Mansfield; Paul Edward LLC to Rumpke of Ohio Inc.; $675,000

95 Scotland Blvd., Mansfield; Shane M. Leach to Theodore Angle; $201,900

68 Wood St., Mansfield; Adam T. and Rhonda McElroy to MPW TAKS LLC; $25,000

710 Cloverleaf Court, Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to Cloverleaf Trust; $160,000

316 E. Second St., Mansfield; Wayne D. Lindsay Sr., trustee, to KX4 Properties LLC; $9,000

119 Rae Ave., Mansfield; Joseph F. Ball to Malissa K. Minard and Terrence Collins; $27,500

1251-1291 N. Bowman St. (eight parcels), Mansfield; Earl K. Estep to ARKE LLC; $620,000

593 Dean Road, Mansfield; Amy Valentine to Jason Rose; $5,000

800-802 Arlington Ave., Mansfield; Global Cost Solutions LLC to Justin and Kelsey Wehr; $160,000

1021-1023 Taylortown Road, Mansfield; Timothy M. and Toni J. Offmiss to Christie L. Ickert; $210,000

591 Birchlawn Blvd., Mansfield; The Robert A. Campbell and Margaret A. Campbell Joint Revocable Living Trust, to Partin Rentals LLC; $110,000

512 Day Road, Mansfield; Joseph F. Simmers to Michael A. Bailey and Carrie L. Pickering; $208,000

174 Beelman St., Plymouth; Estate of Charles Stephens to Chad A. Humphrey; $21,500

825 Tanglewood Drive, Ontario; Paul McLaughlin to Linn D. Steward; $2,000

2421 Darlington East Road, Bellville; Shania M. Parker to Nathan S. Fisher; $54,320

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County real estate transactions Dec. 18-22