Richland County property transfers: Dec. 26-29

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29:

496 Woodward Ave., Mansfield; Kayela Cooper to Kosht Realty Holdings; $65,000

2879 Hoff Drive (two parcels), Mansfield; Joseph Endicott to Daniel and Shannon Oakley; $175,000

5, 7 and 9 Betzstone Ave., Mansfield; Rhinostar to Fares Fares; $315,000

62 Marvin Ave., Shelby; William F. and Toni A. Anspach to Shawn A. Miller; $169,000

465 Lohr Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Wurthmann Rentals to James and Jamie Stewart; $95,000

645 Yale Drive, Mansfield; Estate of David P. Emmens to Grant and Kathleen Mueller; $125,400

412 Alexander Road (two parcels), Bellville; Gary V. Ferguson, executor of The Estate of Ronald D. Ferguson, to Heidi M. and Timothy A. Hahn II; $250,000

199 Glessner Ave., Mansfield; Rissler Enterprises to Jonathan Wiese; $160,000

787 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; Kurt Stimens, trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to 777 799 Lexington Ave.; $500,000

1249 Bonnie Drive (two parcels), Mansfield; Oak Wood Developers to Heather M. and Paige M. Keener; $159,000

1430 Beal Road, Mansfield; Sally Jo Stigall, trustee of The Sally Jo Stigall Revocable Trust, to Cory A. and Allison E. Prater; $289,000

231 Sycamore St., Mansfield; Joseph Ball to SACA Investments; $43,000

1183 Dillon Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Dora M. Gearhart to Stateside Property Group; $7,000

2270 Ferguson Road, Unit #10, Building #3, Ontario; Maple Ridge Villas Ltd. to Krista A. Moore; $239,900

999 Lenox Ave., Mansfield; Shannon M. Oakley to Kelly Crosby and Douglas Thompson; $102,000

Three parcels (31.045 acres), on Galion Airport Road, Galion; Sandra J. Rader and Linda K. Tancek-Lemieux to The Ulmer Family Revocable Living Trust; $210,000

One parcel (18.547 acres) on Ohio 181, Galion; Sandra J. Rader and Linda K. Tancek-Lemieux to Shawn Richard; $30,000

519 Park Avenue West, Mansfield; Ace Carson Investments LLC to Allie L. Nicolas and Lauren T. Lindhout; $220,000

60 N. Pettit St., Shiloh; Melvin and Ella M. Hamons to SZI Investment Group; $36,785

543 Forest St., Mansfield; Cory A. Prater to Chandler Taylor; $180,000

120 Essex Circle, Lexington; Candi Goetz, executor of The Estate of Peggy Bucklew, to Camryn S. Harris and Macie E. Rhoads; $130,000

1759 Hale Road (three parcels), Mansfield; Richard Bergman, trustee of The Bergman Family Revocable Living Trust, to Jacob and Cristina Cabell; $317,000

32-34 S. Ireland Blvd., Mansfield; Shelley C. DeHart to Ramale Frazier and Chelsi Lohr; $240,000

1039 Pearce Drive, Mansfield; Jeffrey R. and Karen L. Koozer to Cody M. and Kayla N. Green; $199,000

946 Springmill Road, Mansfield; Coral Reef to NS Retail Holdings; $1,285,413

1534 Timber Road, Mansfield; Chad A. and Lori Williams to Benjamin Bush; $43,200

565 N. McElroy Road, Mansfield; Grace Enterprizes to Cameron T. and Adrianna R. Cole; $223,000

617 Russell Road, Mansfield; Randy P. Jenkins to Matthew Bolin; $90,000

Two parcels (5.101 acres) on Pleasant Valley Road, Lucas; The Andrew Zeigler Profit Sharing Plan to Robert Hicks; $89,900

One parcel (0.5495 acres) on German Church Road, Lexington; Wayne C. Bishop to Edward J. Banks; $2,000

64 and 66 S. Home Road, Mansfield; Rhinostar to Aaron D. Francis; $227,970

246 E. First St., Mansfield; Elizabeth Evans to Ignacio Gaytan Solis; $13,500

6198 Renie Road, Bellville; Charlie Scott, trustee, to Tara E. and Cody A. Brown; $355,000

1120 Walker St., Mansfield; Edward Moore to Paul S. Landau; $164,900

469 Sloane Ave., Mansfield; Larry D. Merwine to Asa C. Stevens; $119,900

Two parcels on Dewey Avenue, Mansfield; Michael D. Shambaugh to John M. Craft; $3,680

340 Sturges Ave., Mansfield; George R. Guegold Jr. and Tina Blackstone to Chadwick Benjamin; $119,900

1031 Duke Ave. (three parcels), Mansfield; Debra D. Baker to Ashley A. Brown; $143,000

90 Harvard Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Anthony J. Woodard to Jonathan T. Clevenger; $100,499

