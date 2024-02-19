Richland County property transfers: Feb. 5-9

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9:

16 Earl Ave., Shelby; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Kelli Jo Moore; $22,000

417-421 Plymouth St., Plymouth; Rent Due LLC, receiver, to Chapman & Tuttle Properties LLC; $450,000

167 Wood St., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC, receiver, to Leetonya Henley; $16,000

615 Bailey Drive, Unit 1, Mansfield; Roberto Perez-Vargas to German Ramirez; $54,000

149 Bartley Ave., Mansfield; Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist to Candace K. Watson; $30,000

One parcel (2.460 acres) on Ross Road, Bellville; David L. Lallathin to Ashley and Justin O'Day; $20,000

1635 Graham Road (three parcels), Mansfield; Jayne D. Meek, trustee, to J&J Enterprises LLC; $1,070,752

654 Weller Ave., Mansfield; Cindy L. Hill, trustee, to Michael L. Sazdanoff; $250,000

1988 Snyder Road, Butler; Susan L. Bellan, trustee, to Jacob and Laura Redding; $437,000

415 Home Road N., Ontario; Jana M. and Scott A. Rowland II to Elijah S. and Mariah D. Shaffer; $135,000

423 Shepard Road, Mansfield; Jennifer Valle to Mandy R. Cole; $220,000

1633 Riggle Road (three parcels), Bellville; Patricia L. Snyder to Colton Shaw; $166,667

2344 Noble Road W., Shiloh; Ann M. Shepherd to Merlin N. and Leanna S. Newswanger; $260,000

1731 Scarlett's Way, Ontario; Red Maple Farms Community Homes LLC to Shope Investments LLC; $42,000

1415 Park Avenue East (two parcels), Mansfield; The Curtis LeRoy Smith Revocable Trust to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $42,500

1751 Park Avenue East, Mansfield; The Wilbur Eugene Shade Trust to The Park Ave Trust; $60,000

57 Grand Blvd., Shelby; Rent Due LLC, receiver, to Mansfield Transportation LLC; $65,000

Lots 3304 & 3305 Ridgestone Court, Mansfield; TW Property Holding LLC to Kevin D. and Tracy L. Byrd; $90,000

638 Coleman Road, Mansfield; Cynthia A. Hessin to Kimberly Stambaugh; $142,000

109 Westgate Drive, Mansfield; Susan L. Lents, administrator of The Estate of Mary L. Glenn, to Randy Smith and Susan Prince; $61,456

2824 Mabee Road, Mansfield; Fosdinova LLC to Wayne E. and Nicole M. Svejkovsky; $274,900

575 Maple St., Mansfield; Evan Brown and Susan Morais to Tyler Ambrose and Hannah Schlumberger; $125,000

833 Piper Road, Mansfield; Chuck Tyler, Eugene Jun, Lori Chi and Lisa Kohari, aka Lisa Chi, to Nanette M. and Jerold L. Coon; $215,000

130 Reba Ave., Mansfield; Haines and Hannewald Rentals to Trevor W. Schoenman; $123,600

1696 Riva Ridge Drive, Mansfield; Ashley M. Alexander to EZ Made LLC; $55,000

478 S. Main St., Mansfield; Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church to MPW REDUX LLC; $2,500

642 Newman St., Mansfield; Get It Done Hauling & Property Management LLC to Rachel Adamescu; $90,000

One parcel on Warren Road, Mansfield; Laura Danals, guardian of Lanny E. McKown, to Scott and Leaha K. McEndree; $6,900

1313 Wolford Road (three parcels), Mansfield; Estate of Kenneth M. Zeigler Sr. to Seth A. Zeigler; $180,000

319 Third Ave., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC to Kimberly Berlin; $23,023

139 S. Franklin St., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC to Cindy A. and Brian L. Montgomery; $37,900

155 W. Fifth St., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC to Matusa Properties LLC; $27,505

One parcel (1.28 acres) on Deer Creek Lane, Mansfield; Robert E. and Kay M. Dome, trustees, to Nicholas T. and J.D. Linger, trustees; $3,840

53 Gibson Ave., Mansfield; Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church to Piper's Rental Properties LLC; $2,300

484 Stewart Road (three parcels), Mansfield; Joseph A. and Thelma E. Stimens, trustees, to Ahmed HA Rabee; $55,000

242 S. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; Russell L. Shorts to Brian M. Stevens and Sunshine M. Rennick; $500,000

136 Sunnyslope Drive, Mansfield; KT Management Group LLC to 136 Sunnyslope LLC; $360,000

117 Westgate Drive, Mansfield; Wayne E. and Nicole Svejkovsky to Tabitha Lewis; $167,000

3253 Hummel Road, Shelby; The Estate of James A. Smith to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $145,000

1700 Emerson Drive, Mansfield; Katherina Helbig to Shannon A. Butler; $189,900

3554 Bakers Lane, Lucas; Jhan Smith to Michael W. and Dana C. Yeager; $286,000

One parcel on Samantha Drive, Shelby; James A. Hart to Carl E. and Rhonda L. Ridenour; $40,000

1104 Reed St., Mansfield; Mary McQuillen, by PSO, to MidFirst Bank; $30,000

2605 Emma Lane (four parcels), Mansfield; OPTO/COM LLC to Middleton Mechanical LLC; $600,000

327 Crystal Spring St., Mansfield; David Ward to Cane Calame; $132,000

320 S. Diamond St., Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to Moriah Lawhorn; $37,000

78 Home Road S., Ontario; John F. Banks to Dustin C. Bucy; $20,000

95 Sunnyslope Drive, Mansfield; Rache M. and Jacquem S. Davison to Kellah A. Hutchins; $154,900

53 Betty Drive, Bellville; Shrock Premier Custom Construction LLC to Nancy E. Krause; $489,000

409 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; 409 Lexington LLC to Cirilo Martinez and Mara de los Angeles Hernandez; $120,000

1667 Hickory Lane, Mansfield; Daniel R. Jacobs to Cindy M. Lonas; $92,500

