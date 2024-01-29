Richland County property transfers: Jan. 16-19

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19:

632 Princeton Court, Mansfield; Dongsoo Kim to Jiyoung Son Kim to Ryan L. Noland; $329,000

224 W. Third St., Mansfield; RCHB 1 LLC to Simpson Homes LLC; $59,000

842 Forest Drive, Mansfield; Amie Patton to Reid Mounts; $113,800

1879 Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; CWS Investments Inc. to IplanGroup, agent for custodian FBO Fei Havenor; $15,000

78 College St., Butler; Susan L. Yates to Matthieu F. and Kathleena B. Maglott; $145,000

One parcel (2.01 acres) on Lindsey Road, Lexington; Sarah M. Rivers, fka Sarah M. Lewis, to Jason and Amber Murfield; $48,000

One parcel (2.06 acres) on Lexington Avenue, Mansfield; Dritto Holdings LLC to Kathleen A. and Donald W. Rinehart; $100,000

68 Yorkshire Drive, Lexington; Ryan L. Noland to Victor and Cassandra Swisher; $202,000

1084 Malabar Lane, Mansfield; Phyllis E. McPhern to Calvin B. Musselman Jr.; $200,000

1515 Royalwood Court, Mansfield; Royal Oak Investments Ltd. to Mary L. Scherer; $55,000

3 Eastlawn Ave., Mansfield; Lex Properties LLC to Black Fork River Enterprises LLC; $27,500

443 Parker St., Mansfield; Lex Properties LLC to Black Fork River Enterprises LLC; $27,000

254 Marion Ave., Mansfield; Howard Stephenson to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $46,000

16 Martha Ave., Mansfield; Lex Properties LLC to Black Fork River Enterprises LLC; $35,900

2815 Hillcrest Drive (two parcels), Lexington; Miller Properties of Ohio LLC to Ashley N. Stolsmark; $160,000

328 Newman St., Mansfield; Alexis Sanderfer to Get It Done Hauling & Property Management LLC; $5,000

45 Orchard St., Mansfield; Milner Delmar to Coffee and Sutton ForeverDone LLC; $2,500

111 W. Broadway St., Plymouth; Richland Home Buyers LLC to Northern Property Investments LLC; $20,000

One parcel (49.558 acres) on Ganges Five Points Road, Shiloh; Joan M. and John C. Provchy Jr. to Marcus N. and Rebekah E. Burkholder; $817,707

514 Biscayne Drive, Mansfield; Jennifer L. Hummel to Kathy L. and David J. Wolfe Jr.; $198,000

70 Broadway St., Shelby; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Phileo Properties LLC; $65,000

963 Pike Drive, Mansfield; The McMullen Revocable Living Trust to The Virginia A. Smith Living Trust; $500,000

1491 Troy Drive, Mansfield; Joyce A. Wolf to Tonya L. Hutchison; $157,500

