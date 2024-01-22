Richland County property transfers: Jan. 8-12
These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12:
One parcel (18.442 acres) on Harlan Road, Mansfield; J. Gregory and Jacqueline J. Crawfis to Grant S. Spiess and Kelly N. Cook; $82,989
1937 Chelsea Drive, Mansfield; David and Jannie Sorrenti to Donald E. and Carol A. Keck; $36,000
42 State St., Mansfield; Spencer R. Andrei to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $42,500
1795 Riva Ridge Drive, Mansfield; Jordan T. Bittner and Terra Lemaster (Terra Bittner) to Matthew G. and Destiny Trouten; $350,000
128 Brookwood Way, Mansfield; David H. and Kimberly S. Lorenz to Jalen C. Jones; $92,500
538 & 540 Bailey Drive, Mansfield; Rhinostar LLC to Lauretta A. Burkhart; $219,000
851 Cecilwood Drive, Mansfield; Lewis Family Rentals LLC to Christopher A. and Beverly J. Roseberry; $105,000
33 Elmwood Place, Lexington; Justin M. and Jessica N. Berry to Robert H. and Julie A. Kennedy; $420,000
1754 Frontier Trail, Mansfield; April Rhea and Stanley Chance to Jason A. Meyers; $199,900
270 Ninth Ave. (three parcels), Mansfield; MVL Real Estate LLC to MRT AMA LLC; $150,000
3904 Snodgrass Road, Mansfield; Janella L. Stivenson to Purdy Homes LLC; $114,000
241 Mohican Trail, Mansfield; Crystal L. Bailey-Harris to Sarah Tebbe; $227,000
859 Woodville Road, Mansfield; The Wolford Family Revocable Living Trust to Bel Kay Holdings LLC; $78,000
577 Ohio 97, Bellville; Jerrilyn J. Hayes and Sherri L. Windbigler to Dawson Rentals LLC; $212,500
410 Melody Lane, Mansfield; Lisa M. and Kevin Ritchie, by Private Selling Officer (PSO), to Rxplus Renovate LLC; $94,800
1031 Burkwood Road, Mansfield; Melinda S. Studer to Thomas and Barbara Wilson; $262,900
1001 Cedar Creek Cove, Mansfield; Steven M. and Debra J. McKee to Brian T. McKee, trustee; $256,191
11 Dale Ave., Shelby; Just Biz Inc. to Joshua C. Ray; $72,000
976 Becky Drive, Mansfield; Barbara A. Foss to Barbara A. Vasil; $155,000
121 Oxford Road, Lexington; David D. Thrams, trustee, to Chelsea Alt; $160,000
1580 Cook Road, Mansfield; Diane Roberts, Michael Bechtler and Janet Hamrick to Holly L. Doss and Jacques D. Cowan; $175,000
188 Atcheson Ave., Mansfield; Richland County Home Buyers LLC to Ma De Lourdes Florencio Garcia and Alfredo O. Zuniga; $20,500
400 Chambers Road (six parcels), Mansfield; William E. and Cherolyn R. Chambers to Pole Lane Partners LLC; $200,000
412 S. Main St., Mansfield; Tara J. Beaire to Caitlyn D. and Christopher Thompson; $43,500
708 Carol Lane, Mansfield; Topline Rentals LLC to Crystal McConachie; $111,610
305 Spring St., Mansfield; The Estate of Douglas M. Edwards to Singh Properties and Investments LLC; $22,500
452 W. Sixth St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to Scott and Leaha K. McEndree; $69,000
1341 Stewart Road, Mansfield; Kenneth Carroll and Kimberlee Dalton to M Zhang LLC; $196,000
191 Euclid St. (two parcels), Shiloh; Donald L. Moorman to Zane H. Kinstle, Kayli J. Kinstle and Trisha M. Kinstle; $95,000
One parcel (4.43 acres) on Keefer Road, Mansfield; Eric M. and Rochelle K. Byus to Codea McCathran; $25,000
56 Sunset Drive, Shelby; Richard J. and Mary A. Clady to Sue E. Miller; $259,500
76 Rambleside Drive, Mansfield; The Estate of Brian D. Blevins to Jessica N. Ridenour; $90,000
418 Day Road, Mansfield; The Estate of Kenneth C. Stubbs to Jacob H. Marsh and Ashley N. Hollinger; $149,350
246 E. First St., Mansfield; Ignacio Gayton Solis to Nishitkumar Patel; $5,000
1024 Crestwood Drive, Mansfield; Edward Buzzard to Matthew Caton; $170,000
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County real estate transactions Jan. 8-12