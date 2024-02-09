Richland County property transfers: Jan. 29-Feb. 2

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2:

214 Joelynn Drive (two parcels), Shelby; The Estate of Maureen C. Rupe to Matthew Burd and Taylor Webster; $150,000

2414 Ramsey Road (two parcels), Butler; Jessica Clover to Jilyssa Pfeifer; $230,000

190 Dawson Ave., Mansfield; Katherine M. Dawes to Danielle R. Miller; $100,000

15 Oak St., Shelby; DSV SPV 2 LLC to Daniel Pease; $19,000

1036 Barrington Place, Mansfield; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Norman Haywood and Barbara Cochran; $379,900

33 W. Prospect St., Mansfield; Joyce Maier to JNJ Equities LLC; $81,000

258 Rae Ave., Mansfield; Bryan K. Ellis Jr. to Morreese Downs; $35,000

1990 Woodmont Road, Mansfield; Dana J. McCue, by private selling officer, to Mark Weidemyre; $74,315

Four parcels (6.192 acres) Park Avenue West/Ohio 309, Mansfield; Michael L. and Jacquelyn A. Woogerd to Sturdi Built Sheds & Cabins LLC; $99,000

128 Gibson Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Jacqualine L. Atkinson to Mary and Andrew Gosha Jr.; $156,000

3368 Lindsey Road, Mansfield; RXPlus Renovate LLC to Connor and Amy Riedel; $235,000

917 Evans Ave., Mansfield; Jerold C. Shanks and Gary K. Wilson to Amy McCray; $142,000

48 Grange St., Mansfield; Keith D. and Elimitaiza Bartman to Michael L. and Sara F. Woogerd; $226,222

Two parcels on Old Bowman Street Road, Mansfield; King and Leeanne Chan to Justin-Matthieu D. C. Aikman; $39,000

90 Devon Drive, Lexington; Jessica and Jerry L. Raber Jr. to Heidi M. Them; $230,000

1184 Dillon Road, Mansfield; 63 Rowland of Mansfield LLC to Aaron E. Spies; $170,000

530 Crestline Bloominggrove Road (two parcels), Galion; Jason and Megan Bash to Jonathan and Jessica Franklin; $350,000

1538 Bridgewater Way S., Mansfield; Diane A. Tilus, trustee, et. al, to MAC Enterprises of Ohio LLC; $250,000

1001 Dresden Drive, Mansfield; Georgine F. Crisp to Douglas Gough; $150,000

87 W. Fifth Street and Weldon Avenue (four parcels), Mansfield; Paul and Paula Owens to Jesus Davalos; $7,000

3508 Ganges Five Points Road, Mansfield; Roger and Sara Endicott to Joseph E. Endicott; $170,000

3424 Park Avenue West, Ontario; Fabriciano Ocampo to Tyler Lykins; $182,000

14 Bradley Ave., Shelby; Jamie N. Fry to Steven J. and Jody J. Timmer; $193,500

2485 Ferguson Road, Ontario; Jennifer D. Simms to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $170,000

939 Lincoln Highway (two parcels), Crestline; McVan Recycling LLC to T5 Property Group - 939 LLC; $280,000

89 W. Main St., Shiloh; Carl F. and Rebecca L. Armstrong to Christopher Guilfoyle; $10,000

457-459 Shepard Road, Mansfield; Shepard Double LLC to Kevin T. and Jennifer A. Uhde; $179,900

185 Orange St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Belcher Enterprises LLC to 185 Orange St. LLC; $30,000

202 S. Diamond St., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC, receiver, to Santiago E. Alfonso; $24,900

580 Clifton Blvd., Mansfield; U.S. Bank National Association to John C. Young; $104,925

1049 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield; Tien Chang to Adam Friend; $65,000

630 Whippoorwill Lane, Mansfield; Eric D. Byrom, trustee, to Eileen Wagley; $260,000

186 Malone Road, Mansfield; Mike L. and Myrna R. Holzworth, trustees, to Timothy A. Frank; $78,000

777 Ross Road, Bellville; Rhonda K. Kochheiser-Carver to Jason S. and Erica S. Shoemaker; $77,800

234 Park Avenue West, Mansfield; Troy E. and Lynn P. Ernsberger to NTN Property Group LLC; $349,900

160 Arthur Ave., Mansfield; BJ & MK Enterprise LLC to Saca Investments LLP; $35,000

7364 Ohio 13 N., Greenwich; Frances C. Cuppy Estate to Adin and Vera B. Zimmerman; $1,742,500

275 Park Avenue West and 68 Marion Avenue, Mansfield; McCune's Rewind LLC to Bogey Free LLC; $225,000

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County real estate transactions Jan. 29-Feb. 2