Richland County property transfers: Nov. 13-22

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Nov. 13 and Nov. 22:

458 Pearl St., Mansfield; Rent Due LLC, court appointed receiver, to Caleb Taylor; $14,000

231 Parkway Drive, Mansfield; DSV SPV 3 LLC to Buchman LLC; $42,900

One parcel on N. Diamond St., Mansfield; Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana to 270 Estates LLC; $7,750

26 Jeffrey Ave., Shelby; Leroy Patton to Hoffman Investments LLC; $54,000

893 Dresden Drive, Mansfield; Lee Hale to Daniel E. Nirosky Jr. and William H. Browning; $175,000

111 S. Franklin Ave., Mansfield; Brier L. Thompson to Kimberly Berlin; $18,000

2270 Ferguson Road, Building 9, Unit 179, Ontario; Maple Ridge Villas Ltd. to Kathy M. Satterfield; $222,900

1996 Willowood Drive S., Ontario; Jacob Kindt to Brennen M. Finfgeld and Jazmen L. Taylor; $135,000

417 Beryl Ave., Mansfield; Nicholas and Andrea Barlow to Patrick and Jade Corl; $125,000

158 Wolfe Ave., Mansfield; Lisa A. Barr, trustee, to Gordon J. German; $132,000

1067 Briarwood Road, Mansfield; Lindsay Zimmer to Laurene M. and Lendon T. Parish; $299,900

242 W. Main St., Shelby; Barbel L. Cline and Dorothy A. Olewiler to Betty M. Johnson; $176,000

5326 Preston Road, Shelby; Nelson Z. and Twila R. Horst to Javin C. Horst; $186,370

90-92 Rowland Ave. and 96 Rowland Ave., Mansfield; Anthony Mayo to Yahbeelee Inc.; $60,000

1718 Dougwood Drive, Mansfield; Glen E. Ross to Ashley and Jevin D. Williamson; $235,000

710 Cloverleaf Court, Mansfield; Kevin M. Young to Richland Home Buyers LLC; $130,000

57 Wolfe Ave., Mansfield; Mark L. Jones to Richland Home Byers LLC; $70,000

441 Tracy St., Mansfield; Busy B. Restorations LLC to Jeffrey Bryant; $500

3232 Crimson Road, Mansfield; Rent Due LLC, court appointed receiver, to David Mast; $29,900

125 Parkwood Drive, Shelby; Colton Foley to Andrew and Kayla S. Marshall; $312,000

371 Bartley Ave., Mansfield; Johnathan C. Worthington to Chandler and Alexis Holbrook; $155,500

Three parcels (4.99 acres) on Katherine Drive, Mansfield; David E. Johnson to Bree Riffle and Travis Trent; $40,000

4665 Ganges Five Points Road, Shelby; Marlin W. and Edith Z. Zimmerman to David and Faith Zimmerman; $450,000

1685 Riva Ridge Drive, Mansfield; Julie A. Taylor to Demeter's Developments LLC; $162,450

549 Forest St., Mansfield; Jeffrey A. Stephenson Jr. and Laramie S. Foote to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $60,000

515 Newman St. (five parcels), Mansfield; T-Properties Inc. to TBROWN OVSA LLC; $1,300,000

101 Otterbein Drive, Lexington; Joseph S. Bradbury to James and Brindi Doyle; $255,000

117 Reba Ave., Mansfield; DSV SPV2 LLC to Cathryn E. Alvarado; $20,000

2032 Woodmont Road, Mansfield; Tyrone Matthews to Shatonga T. and Odilio B. Ramirez; $150,000

218 Parkway Drive, Mansfield; Gary Woolridge to New Chapter Investment LLC; $25,000

105 Samantha Drive, Shelby; Wesley Mahon to Colton and Alexis Foley; $380,000

1132 Pat Lane (two parcels), Mansfield; Zachary A. Dollish to Anastasia Vladykina; $134,000

4227 Ohio 13 N., Mansfield; Seth A. and Christina Motter to Keith A. Lovellette; $280,000

1071 Sheirer Road, Mansfield; Jordan W. and Jara B. Rader to Joseph Schramm; $750,000

1357 Sharon Road, Mansfield; Hugh E. and Jeri L. Matheson to April L. Huber; $214,500

1416 Ohio 97, Mansfield; Anthony A. Schlagbaum to Randall L. Foos; $222,000

1029 Oakdale Dr., Mansfield; Richard H. Schmidt to Tiffany M. Zeigler; $60,000

653 Bollinger Road (two parcels), Bellville; Florence E. Hunt to Jeanette Fry; $230,000

55 Edgewood Road, Shelby; Andrew R. Marshall to Melinda L. Baier; $240,000

8071 Ohio 61, Plymouth; Michele M. Hughes to Leigha and Luther Ratliff III; $359,900

2251 Gary Drive, Mansfield; The Estate of Thomas J. Capra to Olivia K. Kouns; $129,900

245 & 247 E. Second St. and 24 Bentley St., Mansfield; Toya Sparks, aka Tonya Sparks, to KX4 Properties LLC; $48,000

7 Grove Ave. (four parcels), Shelby; Floyd W. Shaw to Derrin H. and Wanda M. Roberts; $500

5075 West Road, Plymouth; David A. Fidler to John W. and Dixie A. Hart; $18,000

1664 Hulit Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Marvin E. Harlan to Wesley A. and Margaret J. Washington; $580,000

811 Mayflower Ave., Mansfield; Michael S. and Kristina L. Sparks to James L. Etgen and May M. Al Khafagee; $140,000

2270 Ferguson Road, Unit 181, Building 9, Ontario; Maple Ridge Villas Ltd. to Jeffrey M. Fisher; $222,900

One parcel on Lexview Circle, Mansfield; Charles E. Lambert Sr. to Jorgen S. and Kathleen M. Christensen; $5,000

49 Greenwood Ave., Mansfield; Daniel C. Bohnke to Herbert S. Ross Sr.; $15,000

4450 Pleasant Hill Road, Perrysville; Tamsin Lee Ann Miller, successor trustee, to Stephen E. Andrews; $325,000

One parcel (6.02 acres) on McCurdy Road, Perrysville; Tamsin Lee Ann Miller, successor trustee, to Seth and Tiffany Applegate; $45,000

487 Ruby Ave., Mansfield; Makayla N. Boucher, fka Makayla N. Mobley, and Devin M. Boucher to Nicole M. Sigler and James A. Spurlock; $152,000

1220 Lewis Road, Ontario; Rebecca J. Holden to Makayla N. and Devin M. Boucher; $250,000

311 Adario West Road, Shiloh; Lawrence R. Sadowski, trustee of The Sadowski Family Trust, to Devon P. Zimmerman; $275,000

One parcel (8.68 acres) on Adario West Road, Shiloh; Daniel L. and Gloria L. Sadowski to Devon P. Zimmerman; $147,000

1626 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield; Sean and Emily Kearnely to Gregory J. Spoerr and Francesa R. Depue; $229,000

667 Courtwright Blvd., Mansfield; Herman Trust Properties LLC to David Huber; $10,000

49 Louise Drive, Shelby; Donald E. Gerster to RJD Rentals LLC; $153,190

1115 Sites Lake Drive, Mansfield; Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio by private selling officer New Perspective Asset, to Austin F. Bayer, Sierra A. Lamb and Richard O. Lamb; $72,900

62 S. Mill St. (two parcels), Mansfield; Sterry Property Group LLC to Scott Them and James N. Turnbaugh; $277,700

312-314 Poplar St., Mansfield; Gary K. Wilson to JNJ Equities LLC; $125,900

339 Fairlawn Ave., Mansfield; Kevin E. Parker, administrator of The Estate of Darlene T. Parker, to Tamsin Miller; $100,000

1102 Fairfax Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Jeanette M. Brown to Branham Properties LLC; $57,500

21 N. Long St., Shelby; David A. and Judy A. Ramsey to Ann Shepherd; $215,000

One parcel on Knoll View Circle, Shelby; Edward Whited Constructions Inc. to David R. and Lois A. Steele; $28,500

2635 Texter Road, Lexington; Justin W. and Aliya N. Arnold to Ryan A. and Felicia N. Zellner; $380,000

273 Davis Road, Mansfield; Sonya L. Moorhead, nka Sonya L. Miller, and Scott Miller to Justin A. and Lydia A. Ady; $209,000

327 Crystal Spring St., Mansfield; Mechanics Bank to David Ward; $54,000

2015 Willowood Drive S., Mansfield; Jennifer R. Goodwin to Dominik Crawford; $129,000

3110 Biddle Road (two parcels), Bellville; Marty W. and Rachel A. Yoder to Aliya and Justin W. Arnold; $605,000

1938 Rosewood Drive, Mansfield; Elaine Abreu-Bolen to Debra K. Vance; $247,500

150 Creston Road, Mansfield; Kendra L. and Keith A. Karchella Jr. to Jami Jo Feeney; $250,000

5 Summit Court, Mansfield; Mary K. Castor to ADM Ownership LLC; $57,000

111 Chilton Ave., Mansfield; Mary and Calvin Shaffer to Steven E. Minor; $9,000

630 Ferndale Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Ben Hoffman to Lida M. and John E. Summers Jr.; $280,000

748 Park Avenue East (two parcels), Mansfield; Caleb J. Kindt to Jacob Kindt; $28,000

254 Stewart Road N., Mansfield; U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Scott B. Hartley and Rhonda L. Bletner; $270,000

2 Marion Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Saint Lukes Point of Grace of Mansfield, Ohio to Projectone; $10,000

177 Vale Ave., Mansfield; Norma S. Long to Calvo Ohio LLC; $33,250

281 Rowland Ave., Mansfield; Wallace C. and Kathleen D. Toward to Chad A. Zagacki; $130,000

383 Sturges Ave., Mansfield; David J. Daily to Rickey L. Owens; $38,000

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County property transfers Nov. 13-22