Richland County property transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 1

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1:

876 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; R & D Partnership to Butterfli Holdings 013 LLC; $2,300,000

118 Parkwood Blvd., Mansfield; Southside NSP 2018-1 REO LLC to Healing Hearts Properties LLC; $70,600

713 Home Road S., Mansfield; Gary D. and Janet L. Wellspring to Lindsay M. Zimmer; $400,000

4026 Maxwell Road, Lexington; Jody L. Cooper to David A. and Judy A. Ramsey; $184,900

976 Crall Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Steven R. Kirsch to Trevor Kirsch; $150,000

1311 Michael Drive, Mansfield; Dana Gault to Brian Brinker; $86,537

1509 Hess Circle, Mansfield; James K. and Cathy B. Fisher to Terrill L. and Kay A. Leedy; $480,000

1670 W. Fourth St., Mansfield; Kyle A. Tackett, successor trustee of The Wittmer Keystone Inheritance Trust, to Christopher M. Richards; $395,000

404 Henry St., Mansfield; Brittney Heim to Ryan P. McKenna and Vanessa I. Ingold-McKenna; $12,000

17 S. Walnut St., Shiloh; Corbin L. McQuillen to Loralie C. S. King; $10,000

564 Birchlawn Blvd., Mansfield; Betty M. Johnson; Shelly R. and John D. Laird II; $282,000

492 Topaz Ave., Mansfield; Liz Salas and Michael A. Truax to Andrew and Serenity Edwards; $85,000

267 Stadium St. (three parcels), Mansfield; Jo Ann Gheen, nka Jo Ann Favori, to Tristan L. Holt; $90,000

918 Lexington Ontario Road, Mansfield; Kegan Terry to Ronald B. Bigelow Jr.; $191,000

1681 Sassafras Circle, Mansfield; Gregory M. and Jessica L. Peters to Elizabeth A. Dean; $190,000

One parcel (11.5755 acres) on Ohio 603, Greenwich; Keith D. and Barbara Barker to Scott Stoffer and Deborah S. Rumery; $110,000

653 E. Orchard Drive, Mansfield; Geoffrey R. and Kimberly A. Gilbert to Jeffrey and Kimberly Dixon; $175,000

161 Arthur Ave., Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to 5D Holdings LLC; $42,500

316 Altamont Ave., Mansfield; Richland Home Buyers LLC to 5D Holdings LLC; $37,000

55 Wellington Ave., Mansfield; Sandy Cross Farm Inc. to Richard J. Hartman; $34,000

463 Parry Ave., Mansfield; Brian Bechtel to Joey D. Riley; $34,000

3333 Park Avenue West (two parcels), Mansfield; Jennifer Brown to George and Elyn Pardee; $108,000

4265 Millsboro Road W. (two parcels), Mansfield; Kathleen L. and Andrew T. Wilson to Kelly J. Matthews; $110,200

1027 Beal Road (two parcels), Mansfield; Kimberly L. Barker to Thomas L. and Kasey McNeely; $170,000

293 Seventh Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Deborah K. Luna to Ryan Gamble and Briana L. Perry; $92,000

One parcel (6.73 acres) on Mock Road, Lexington; Shania M. Parker to Nichole K. and Richard S. Potter; $112,500

One parcel (54.243 acres) on Amoy Ganges Road, Fred R. Ickert to William F. Ickert; $300,000

597 Weller Ave., Mansfield; Dean C. Squires and Lori D. McClelland to Cynthia Trimble; $250,000

233 Cherry Hill Road, Mansfield; Reginald W. and Laurie K. Sturts to Sara J. and Andrew F. Hampton; $125,225

70 Elmridge Road, Mansfield; Chiqski Properties LLC to Gary Raff; $101,600

Two parcels (7.874 acres) on Wagner Road, Bellville; Lynne C. Beecham to William and Abigail Mumea; $80,000

1783 Ohio 39 (two parcels), Lucas; Hunter B. Wilging to Stone T. Ehmer and Austin Carpenter; $199,900

1636 Rippling Brook Drive, Mansfield; Jason T. and Melody McBride to Todd A. and Maya E. J. Loy; $274,175

2400 Ashland Road, Mansfield; Russell L. Crossen to Drue Epler; $178,000

2 Summit St. (three parcels), Shelby; David E. Reed to Emma M. Kimble; $165,000

549 Forest St., Mansfield; Venture Real Estate Group LLC to John H. and Deanna L. Mack; $89,000

141 Dawson Ave., Mansfield; Ryan G. Cline and Michele A. Metzger to Nicholas and Tessa Mullins; $119,900

212 Helen Ave., Mansfield; Charity L. Moore, htta Charity L. Johnson, to MBM Investment Properties LLC; $36,000

528 Orchard Park Road, Lexington; Felicia N. Chirico to Jared Schaefer and Meghan Hadley; $214,900

138 Bartley Ave., Mansfield; Mary Ann Pollock, John D. Pollock, Susan Pollock, David Mangan, Debra L. Mangan and Thomas M. Pollock to Laura Remark; $42,000

483 Davey Ave., Mansfield; Brittany N. Goble to Blake A. Doege; $45,000

1650 Park Avenue West, Mansfield; Merlin Keefer to 128 Lexington LLC; $85,000

1 Lexington Ontario Road (four parcels), Lexington; Shayne Allyne to Mary L. and Stephen W. Webster Sr.; $760,000

108 Holiday Hill, Lexington; Meghan Willeke to Timothy G. Weber; $159,000

527 Woodcrest Drive, Mansfield; Connie A. Smith to Joshua C. Marchand; $159,600

1650 Carter Drive, Mansfield; Stacey L. Crall and Todd A. Arnold to Robert Castle; $216,000

1202 Mill Road (six parcels), Bellville; Adonai Properties Ltd. to Shur-Co LLC; $500,000

Two parcels (3.809 acres) on Needham Road, Lexington; Michael L. Woogerd to Brian and Amanda Collins; $55,000

1799 Riva Ridge Drive, Lexington; Karyanne Spangler to Randa E. Payne; $343,000

591 Cliffside Drive, Mansfield; Leah M. and Paul O'Brien to Spencer Bay; $217,500

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County real estate transaction Nov. 27-Dec. 1