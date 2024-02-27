Richland County restaurant inspection critical violations, Feb. 21-22

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health Feb. 21-22:

● A Wok, 1408-A Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Feb. 21. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple foods stored in walk-in cooler not covered. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed container of cooked lo mein noodles on prep table to have an internal temperature of 55 degrees. Person in charge (PIC) discarded noodles.

● The New Hot Wok, 1151A Park Ave. West, Mansfield, Feb. 21. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC could not state proper cook/cool/reheat process. Education was provided. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected). Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed raw peeled onion sitting in direct contact with the shelving unit of the walk-in cooler. PIC voluntarily discarded the onion. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed various foods throughout the facility to be uncovered. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Observed chlorine sanitizing solution to have a concentration less than 50 ppm. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed egg drop soup to be sitting in the hot holding unit at 69 degrees. Equipment and/or utensils improper construction (critical, corrected). Observed a household trash bag being used to cover a box of broccoli. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat, corrected). Observed both cardboard and paper towel being used as a food contact surface for various items throughout the facility, rendering the surfaces no longer smooth, durable, non-absorbent or easily cleanable.

● The Backroom LLC, 880 Laver Road, Mansfield, Feb. 21. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed no sanitizer in dish machine. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). Observed reach-in cooler with 54 degrees. Correct by Feb. 22. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed bottle of clear/purple liquid setting on top of ice machine. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed ice machine with outlet line below the flood line. Correct by Feb. 22.

● Brown Derby Roadhouse, 3985 Park Ave. West, Ontario, Feb. 21. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed tongs used to dispense buns hung on the handles of the bun warmer, rendering the surface potentially contaminated. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed cracked plastic container being used in the walk-in cooler for potatoes. Also observed the lid of a rolling flour cart to be cracked. Equipment and/or utensils improper construction (critical, corrected). Observed a non-food grade trash bag being used to house kale and cut raw onions.

● The Backroom LLC, 880 Laver Road, Mansfield, Feb. 22. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed ice machine with outlet line below the flood line. Correct immediately.

● Happy House Inc., 201 #3 E. Main St. 3, Lexington, Feb. 22. Person in charge did not ensure employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed PIC not wash hands when required to do so. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating (critical repeat, corrected). Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected). Observed PIC change tasks from cutting fish to cleaning the cutting board, then back to cutting fish without washing hands. Also observed PIC attempt to don glove without washing hands first. Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods (critical, corrected). Observed PIC using bare hands to slice ready-to eat-cucumber. PIC voluntarily discarded the cucumber. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Observed can opener, whisk, scissors and sweet and sour chicken tool to have visible residue. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected). Observed containers of chicken in the walk-in cooler to be at 44-47 degrees. PIC voluntary discarded all out of temperature chicken. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed several prepped foods in the second walk-in without proper date marks. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed working container of chemical in a spray bottle on the floor under the prep sink to be unlabeled. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed chicken bouillon powder and skewers for kabobs to be stored under various chemicals in the mop room. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed small flying insects in the mop room, warewashing area and sushi prep area. Completely rid all evidence of insects and consider contacting a licensed pest control operator by re-inspection Feb. 29. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat, corrected). Observed paper towels being used as a food contact surface throughout the facility, rendering the surfaces no longer smooth, durable, non-absorbent or easily cleanable.

● Park Avenue Patio LLC, 1349 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, Feb. 22. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Provided Richland Public Health's employee illness reporting agreement. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected). Observed a bucket sitting in the hand sink in the bar. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed spray bottles of cleaners hanging on the shelf with the drink syrup boxes. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Unable to verify air gap on ice machine. Correct by Feb. 29.

