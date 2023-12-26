Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20:

● Big Fish General Store & Bait LLC, 3911 Ohio 95, Perrysville, Dec. 12. Person in charge (PIC) not ensuring proper cooling (critical, corrected during inspection).

● Oak Park Tavern Inc., 2919 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Dec. 13. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a container of cooked pasta in the cooler with a use by date of Dec. 12. PIC voluntarily discarded pasta.

● Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 145 Stander Ave., Mansfield, Dec. 14. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed an uncovered container of sliced almonds at the salad station and an uncovered container of tomato basil soup in the Traulsen cooler.

● Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1447 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Dec. 14. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed can opener stored in the clean dish area to have visible residue on the blade.

● Crumbl Cookies, 2152 Walker Lake Drive, Ontario, Dec. 15. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to locate written policies at the time of inspection. Provided RPH's employee illness reporting agreement form. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed a spray bottle of cleaner that was not labeled. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected). Observed wash water in the three-compartment sink 90 degrees.

● Rite Aid #4010, 355 E. Main St., Lexington, Dec. 18. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed mouth wash, sun screen, and hydrating sheet masks to be stored over beverage for sale in the back storage room. Ensure all foods and chemicals are separated at all times.

● AMVETS Post #43, 76 Main St., Bellville, Dec. 20. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker used probe thermometer on tomatoes without first sanitizing probe. Tomatoes discarded. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Dairy milk observed stored in refrigerator for over 24 hours without proper date marking. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Tomatoes in refrigerator observed stored for over 24 hours without proper date marking. Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods (critical). Menu did not contain consumer warning for undercooked eggs. Disclosure on menu should include asterisk for undercooked eggs and including footnote that states: "Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions." Correct by Jan. 10. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Disinfectant wipes observed stored beside potatoes.

● Marco's Pizza #1065, 888 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Dec. 20. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). M3 Turbo unit read no lower than 47 degrees. Had PIC remove all perishable foods immediately and monitor unit. Correct by Dec. 21.

● Donatos Pizza, 855 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Dec. 20. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected). Through discussion, PIC stated that the pizza pans (not held at temperature but go through a kill step) are washed rinsed and sanitized once or twice a week, and the scissors used for opening food packages are only washed once a day. Ensure all pizza pans are cleaned (washed, rinsed, sanitized and air dried) at a 24 hour cleaning frequency, and the scissor at a four hour cleaning frequency. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected). Observed the scissors used for opening food packages to have visible residue. PIC also stated that the scissors are only cleaned every 24 hours. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected). Observed sanitizer bucket at the pizza cutting area at a concentration less than 200 ppm. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed bucket of chicken nuggets to have a discard date mark of Dec. 18. Ensure all foods are discarded seven days after opening. PIC voluntarily discarded at time of inspection.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Public Health restaurant inspections with critical violations