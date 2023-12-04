Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28:

● Panera Bread #4787, 1402 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Nov. 20. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed visible residue on the blade of the can opener. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a knife with visible green staining and several pitchers with visible staining. PIC discontinued use of knife and pitchers. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed two eggs in the hot holding cabinet next to ovens to have an internal temperature of 110-114 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded eggs.

● Mansfield Memorial Homes, 50 Blymyer Ave., Mansfield, Nov. 21. Hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature (critical repeat). Observed the conveyor dish washing machine to have a manifold reading about 150 degrees. Correct by re-inspection Nov. 28.

● Love's Travel Stop #711/Taco John's Restaurant, 976 Ohio 97, Bellville, Nov. 22. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a bucket of sanitizer solution below 200 ppm.

● Love's Travel Stop #711, 976 Ohio 97, Bellville, Nov. 22. Person in charge did not ensure employees are properly cooking TCS foods and/or using thermometers as required (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that fully cooked hot dogs were cooked to 140 degrees. Due to no manufacture cooking instructions, ensure hot dogs and other fully-cooked items are reheated to 165 degrees. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). Observed no signed employee illness agreement for employees working in the kitchen. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed coffee filters uncovered rendering the surfaces exposed to contamination due to the nature of both sides of a coffee filter being a food contact surface. PIC voluntarily discarded filters. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed not easily separable scissors being used to cut open the creamers container for the dispenser. Equipment and utensils contacting TCS food not cleaned every four hours (critical, corrected). Observed scissors being used to open creamer container not being cleaned at a four-hour cleaning frequency. PIC discontinued use. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed sausage egg and cheese croissant in the hot holding unit to be at 100 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded croissant. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed chemical bottles being stored in contact with uncovered coffee filters, rendering the coffee filters exposed to chemical contamination. Presence of live insects (critical). Observed small black flying insects above the handwashing station and under the sink in the lobby. Remove all evidence of insects and/or contact a licensed pest control operator. Correct by re-inspection Nov. 29.

● Hong Kong Buffet, 331 N. Lexington Springmill Road 125, Mansfield, Nov. 22. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed metal serving spoon stored in hand sink in hibachi area. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed metal sheet pans of frozen fish and chicken in walk-in freezer not covered/protected from potential contamination.

● Arby's #7585, 689 Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Nov. 22. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed TCS foods (chicken fingers and cheese sauce) below 135 degrees for undetermined amount of time. PIC discarded listed foods. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed ice cream mix in ice cream machine to have an internal temperature of between 46-50 degrees. PIC discarded ice cream mix.

● M and S Drive Thru, 753 Springmill St., Mansfield, Nov. 24. PIC not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that fryer baskets that contact TCS foods not held at temperature are cleaned at a two-day cleaning frequency. Ensure baskets are cleaned at a four hour cleaning frequency. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected). Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed all thermometers to have visible residue accumulation. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Observed the fry slicer to have visible residue on the food contact portion. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical repeat, corrected). Observed fryer baskets to have visible residue accumulation on the food contact and non-food contact portions and not to be cleaned for more than four-hour periods. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed cleaned utensils to be sitting in an unclean bucket on the cleaned storage area shelving unit. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a half pound of deli turkey and four turkey hoagies to have a date mark of Jan. 14, 2023. PIC voluntarily discarded listed foods. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed chemical oven cleaner stored in contact with lemon juice. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed measuring cup used to refill dish soap to be unlabeled.

● Ontario Estates Senior Living, 2010 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield, Nov. 27. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed drain from prep sink not air gapped at floor drain. Also observed drain from ice storage bin to have fallen, which eliminated air gap at floor drain.

● East Of Chicago, 11 W. Main St., Lexington, Nov. 28. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed an uncovered container of chicken in the freezer. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed residue on the can opener blade. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed a container of meatballs in the cooler with a use by date of Nov. 23. PIC removed meatballs from the cooler to be discarded.

● The Old Bag of Nails Pub - Mansfield LLC, 625 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Nov. 28. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Internal temperature of the top layer of tartar sauce cups 45 degrees in the top of the make table cooler. PIC voluntarily discarded the top layer of tarter sauce cups.

● Temple Christian School, 752 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield, Nov. 28. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker reviewed and signed reporting agreement.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Public Health restaurant inspections with critical violations