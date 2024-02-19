Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:

● The Happy Grape, 300 E. Main St., Lexington, Feb. 7. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cups of house-made chip dip in the make table cooler without a date mark.

● Outback Steakhouse, 820 Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Feb. 8. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple metal ladles hanging in clean utensil storage area to contain dried food residue. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical repeat). Observed multiple small flying insects in front servers area of kitchen. Correct by Feb. 16. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed grey drain hose from ice storage bin in bar area to be laying and draining directly on floor. Correct by Feb. 16.

● Speedway #9183, 907 Springmill St., Mansfield, Feb. 8. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed thermometer being sanitized with non-food grade chemicals, rendering it no longer clean. Presence of live rodents (critical). Observed rodent droppings in the cabinets under the coffee machine. Facility is to completely remove all evidence, disinfect and contact a licensed pest control operator by re-inspection.

● Relax, It's Just Coffee, 105 N. Main St., Mansfield, Feb. 9. Water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient (critical). Hot water at the three-compartment sink measured 95 degrees. Wash water minimum required temperature is 110 degrees. Correct by Feb. 20.

● VFW 9943 - Mohican, 806 Grace St., Mansfield, Feb. 9. Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (critical). Observed mouse droppings on back shelf under microwave, around floor and under equipment. Clean droppings immediately; will recheck in 10 days.

● Tamara K. King/Bostic Time, 4218 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Feb. 9. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Correct by Feb. 20. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical repeat). At re-inspection, observed hand washing sink removed; utilizing fourth bay of four-compartment sink is only a temporary solution until original hand sink is replaced. Correct by Feb. 20. Private water system does not meet required water quality standards (critical). Facility observed to have obtained a new well but does not have a passing water sample and therefore has not met water quality standards. Correct by Feb. 20. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical repeat). Correct by Feb. 20.

● Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #219, 30 W. Hanley Road, Mansfield, Feb. 9. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Correct by Feb. 20. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple foods (fish, shrimp, beef burgers, sausage links, fries and tenderloins) inside reach-in fryer freezer stored uncovered/unprotected. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration and/or water hardness (critical repeat). Observed working sanitizer solution bucket with a concentration between 0 ppm-150 ppm. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed partially-cooked bacon hot held on cook line to have an internal temperature of 93 degrees. Bacon was reheated. Observed home fries hot holding under warming hood along cook line to have an internal temperature of 122 degrees. PIC discarded home fries. Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (critical repeat). Observed small flying insects inside cabinet below both ice storage bins located in servers areas as well as near mop sink. Correct by Feb. 20. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected). Observed disposable cup added to floor drain where ice storage bin drains, increasing height of drain and eliminating air gap between ice bin drain hose and flood level rim of floor drain.

● Wiener King/Sunset Fast Foods Inc., 118 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Feb. 12. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected). PIC was unable to explain proper warewashing process. Education was provided. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). Observed no signed employee illness agreements in facility for current employees. Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods (critical, corrected). Observed PIC use bare hands to check cooked pulled pork. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed open, uncovered package of hot dogs in the walk-in cooler. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Observed chlorine sanitizer solution to have a concentration over 200 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat). Observed bacon, cheese, butter and lettuce to have an internal temperature of 56-60 degrees. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed pulled pork that was being prepped with an internal temperature of 74 degrees.

● Finish Line Bar & Grill, 1137 Bowman St., Mansfield, Feb. 12. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). Education was provided. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected). Observed no air gap under the ice machine.

● Texas Roadhouse, 515 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, Feb. 13. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed pan of raw chicken stored directly on top of boxes of raw pork inside meat walk-in cooler. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Observed veggies slicers stored under prep counter in back prep area to contain visible dried food residue. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected). Observed drain hoses for both ice storage bins at servers' drink station to be resting directly on the floor and no air gap at drain. Also observed drain from dishwasher to have fallen, eliminating the air gap between the dishwasher drain and the floor drain. PIC utilized unused pans to air gap drains as a temporary measure.

● Chinatown, 283 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Feb. 13. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed hot seafood product improperly cooled at room temperature.

● Burger King Restaurant #396, 2242 S Main St., Mansfield, Feb. 13. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed residue on the inside edges of the ice chutes at the fountain drink machine in the lobby. Correct by Feb. 20. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed a package of sliced ham and a bag of shredded cheese at 57 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded ham and cheese.

● Paul Revere Inn, 57 Ohio 97, Lexington, Feb. 13. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Person in charge not ensuring that employees verify foods are approved and received properly when delivered during non-operating hours (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated temperatures are not being taken on shipments received. Education provided. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected). Observed one can of green beans to be dented on the seal. PIC voluntarily discarded can. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed brewed tea and pitchers of tea and water to be uncovered. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration and/or water hardness (critical repeat, corrected). Observed bucket in the kitchen to have 0 ppm of quaternary ammonium. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed 16 cups of sour cream, one-half jug of milk, one pre-packaged salad, two containers of Parmesan cheese and one pan of lettuce to be out of acceptable temperature range in the salad make line. The lettuce was just cut and was able to be reconditioned. PIC voluntarily discarded the rest. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed no date mark on the milk in the salad cooler and the green beans in the walk-in cooler. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed soap bucket at the bar to be unlabeled with the common name of the chemical. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed scissors and cracked bowls/lids/containers that are not smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. PIC voluntarily discarded found cracked items. Facility is to discard all equipment found cracked by re-inspection Feb. 21. Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system (critical). Observed hose with sprayer head (continuous pressure) connected to plumbing without proper backflow prevention system. Correct by re-inspection Feb. 21.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County food safety inspections with critical violations