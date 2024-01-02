Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28:

● Mansfield Correctional Institution - Main, 1150 N. Main St., Mansfield, Dec. 26. Person in charge (PIC) not ensuring proper cooling (critical, corrected during inspection). Employee stated cooling process began at 180 degrees instead of 135. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected). Critical violations observed involving protecting foods from contamination, cooling and washing/sanitizing. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected). Tableware observed stored in handwash sink beside serving line. Single-use gloves used improperly (critical, corrected). Food worker on food line observed changing tasks while wearing same gloves, touching ready-to-eat apples and touching multiple non-food contact surfaces.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Bean burgers on prep table observed uncovered and subject to sneeze, splash, dirt and dust. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Bread observed stored on cart uncovered. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration and/or water hardness (critical repeat, corrected). Three-compartment sink sanitizer did not register required concentration of sanitizer. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Employee observed using un-sanitized probe thermometer to take temperature of baked beans. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected).

Baked beans observed cold holding in walk-in cooler measured 48 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded seven pans of baked beans. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat, corrected). Pots and pans observed dented and not smooth and cleanable. PIC stated facility has purchase order to obtain new pots and pans. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected). Wash solution in three-compartment sink measured at only 94 degrees.

● South Side Pizza LLC, dba South Side & Drive Thru, 1026 Lucas Road, Mansfield, Dec. 27. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical repeat). Observed mice in back side of facility.Seek professional assistants. Remove all evidence of mouse activity including mouse droppings. Correct by Jan. 17.

● Warrior Drive-In & Pizza, 3393 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Dec. 27. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed shredded chicken prepared on Dec. 19 in walk-in cooler held past discard date. PIC discarded shredded chicken. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed rubber spatula stored in clean equipment/utensil area to be broken and cracked. PIC discarded rubber spatula.

● The River Rock, 7 N. Main St., Bellville, Dec. 27. Person in charge not ensuring proper cooling (critical, corrected during inspection). Chicken wings exceeded the required maximum 70 degree temperature after two hours, measuring 101 degrees. Reviewed policy and food code. PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage (critical, corrected). Chicken wings prepared Dec. 25 were measured at 50 degrees. Two pans of listed item were voluntarily discarded. Food in contact with an unclean surface or linens (critical, corrected).

Chicken wings in Berg freezer had contact with bottom of packaging. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected). Two hours had elapsed and chicken wings prepared earlier still measured 101 degrees instead of required maximum 70 degrees. PIC reheated chicken wings to minimum of 165 degrees and began cooling process over with less wings in each shallow pan. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Two shallow pans of chicken wings prepared Dec. 25 measured 50 degrees. Listed items were voluntarily discarded. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical repeat, corrected). Spray bottle with degreaser observed without proper labelling.

● The Whiffletree Restaurant/Patricia's Home Town Dining LLP, 28 Main St., Butler, Dec. 28. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Eggs observed stored inside handwashing station. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Pizza dough roller observed with residue. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Tongs on wire beside grill observed with food residue. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Blade on can opener observed with food residue.

● Two Cousins Pizza Co., 103 N. Main St., Mansfield, Dec. 28. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). Observed beverage air cooler that was reading 56 degrees. Remove/discard TCS foods immediately and monitor unit through out day. Correct by Dec. 29.

● Jersey Mike's Subs, 783 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, Dec. 28. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed visible dried residue buildup on blades of veggies slicer stored on lower shelf of prep table. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected)

Observed sliced white American cheese in prep cooler to have internal temperature of between 44 and 49 degrees as well as shredded lettuce on make line to have internal temperature of between 45and 50 degrees. PIC discarded the cheese and lettuce. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) (critical, corrected). Observed brownies and chocolate chip cookies packaged in house and on display for consumer self service missing label indicating major allergens. PIC pulled brownies and cookies from display.

● Taco Bell #24647, 2085 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield, Dec. 28. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed working container of sanitizer on dining room make line to be at 150 ppm.

