Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9:

● Wel Liquor Inc dba Dan Lew Exchange, 28 N. Main St., Mansfield, Jan. 3. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed push cart in front of hand sink entrance in front of kitchen hand sink location.

● Wishmaker House B & B and Winery, 116 Main St., Bellville, Jan. 4. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Spatula under table observed chipped and in disrepair. Listed item was voluntarily discarded.

● Domino's Pizza, 625 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Jan. 4. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). Person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received (critical repeat, corrected). PIC stated the facility does not take temperatures of received product. Education was provided. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating (critical, corrected). PIC could not state proper hot holding temperature. Education provided.

Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical repeat, corrected). Observed no signed employee illness agreements. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected). Observed PIC wash hands and not use paper towel to turn off water, therefore re-contaminating hands. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical repeat, corrected). Observed pizza bubble poker to not be cleaned since the day prior and observed with visible residue, therefore exceeding the four-hour cleaning frequency requirement for food-contact surfaces not held at temperature.

● Subway Sandwich Shoppe #38123, 359 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, Jan. 4. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Small flying insects continued to be observed throughout facility (front service area, dining area, back prep area, wareashing/storage area). Facility provided copy of pest control service record, dated Dec. 4, however, facility wasn't able to provide the portion of the report stating findings observed. Discussed importance of continuing to work with licensed pest control company to rid of flying insects. Correct by Jan. 18.

● The Local @ 97, 58 Ohio 97, Lexington, Jan. 5. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Person in charge did not ensure employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed handwashing sink in the bar to have the hot water shut off by management due to leak, rendering the employee unable to wash hands when needed.

Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected). Observed clean mop heads stored in the handwashing sink in the back. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed capicola, salami and tomato sauce to be past date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded items. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed Caribbean ranch, sliced cheese and sliced ham to not have date mark. PIC verified and corrected date marks.

Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed oven cleaner to be stored next to spices, exposing the spices to potential chemical contamination. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed small black flying insects under the handwashing sink in the bar area. Contact pest control operator/thoroughly clean the area as well as eliminate all evidence of pests by re-inspection Jan. 12.

● Burger King Restaurant #415, 560 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Jan. 5. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed grate used to line warming trays stored in clean equipment/utensil area to have visible residues. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed container of fryer cleaner stored on top shelf of prep table, directly above prep surface and equipment.

● Kroger Company #N518, 1240 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Jan. 5. Private water system not sampled or tested as required (critical repeat). Water sampling results for bulk water machine not on file. Correct by Jan. 12.

● Bato's Inc., 381 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Jan. 8. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed hand sink hard to access, with blue tub in front of sink.

● El Campestre, 1971 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Jan. 8. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed working bucket of chlorine sanitizer at 10 ppm. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed metal containers of house made salsa in reach-in cooler in servers area not date marked. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). No air gap observed where drain from ice storage bin in servers area drains to floor drain. Correct by Jan. 16.

● Wingate By Wyndham, 2069 Walker Lake Road, Ontario, Jan. 9. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Correct by Jan. 16. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC states insulated containers that cold hold milk at 41 degrees or less are emptied, rinsed with water, and placed in refrigerator after breakfast has ended and washed/scrubbed every couple of days. Discussed ensuring insulated containers holding milk or other TCS (time/temperature controlled for safety) foods are fully washed, rinsed and sanitized in three-compartment sink after emptying or every 24 hours.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed pitcher of orange juice on self-service breakfast counter to have internal temperature of 55 degrees. PIC discarded juice. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed containers of rinse aid, oven cleaner and dish soap stored directly above single use cups in extra storage room. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed multiple small flying insects in kitchen area. Thoroughly clean all areas and contact licensed pest control company to treat and rid of observed pests. Correct by Jan. 16.

Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed a pair of scissors used to open bags of coffee to not be easily cleanable. PIC removed scissors from use. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical). No backflow device observed on the water supply for the Bunn coffee maker in the kitchen area. Correct by Jan. 16.

● Deer Ridge Golf Acquisition LLC, 900 Comfort Drive, Bellville, Jan. 9. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated tongs and utensils at room temperature on the grill are cleaned nightly. Discussed cleaning frequency of every four hours for utensils that are used for TCS foods and are stored at room temperature. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical). Observed the water turned off due to a leak at the hand sink next to the three-compartment sink. Correct by Jan. 17. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected).

Observed a pan of cooked ribs in the cooler without a date mark. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed a container of garlic parmesan sauce made in the facility with a prep date of Dec. 31. PIC voluntarily discarded sauce. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical repeat, corrected).

Observed multiple spray bottles of sanitizer and glass cleaner and a squeeze bottle of soap that were not labeled. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed spray bottles of sanitizer hanging on the clean utensils shelf. PIC placed bottles on the bottom shelf.

