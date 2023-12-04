Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health Nov. 29 through Dec. 1:

● 844 State Route LLC, 844 Ohio 97, Bellville, Nov. 29. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed a container of raw eggs on a shelf above ready-to-eat foods inside the make table cooler. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed two pans of salsa in the walk-in beer cooler with internal temperatures of 45 degrees. Person in charge (PIC) voluntarily discarded salsa. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected). Observed the ice machine drain pipe resting on the floor drain. PIC adjusted pipe to create an air gap.

● Love's Travel Stop #711, 976 Ohio 97, Bellville, Nov. 29. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). PIC stated a plan is in place. Correct by re-inspection Dec. 6. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed small black flying insects above the handwashing station and under the sink in the lobby. At re-inspection observed no change. Remove evidence of pests before next re-inspection on Dec. 6.

● Subway Sandwich Shoppe #38123, 359 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, Nov. 29. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). At re-inspection small flying insects were observed near three-compartment/prep sink area and in front prep area, however noted improvements observed overall. Correct by Dec. 13.

● Fast Eddie's Pizza LLC, 59 Main St., Bellville, Nov. 29. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Pitcher of sweet tea observed stored on front counter without lid or cover. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Container of shrimp in fryer freezer observed stored with with no lid.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Gallon of milk observed stored in pop cooler for over 24 hours without proper date marking. Listed item was voluntarily discarded. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Windex spray and sanitizer bucket observed stored beside pitcher of sweet tea in front area.

● Nuhop Hemlock Campus, 5370 N. Bunkerhill Road, Butler, Nov. 30. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Container of cleaner observed stored on hand wash sink.

● Share N Dipity LLC, 287 Taylor Road, Mansfield, Nov. 30. Equipment and utensils contacting TCS food not cleaned every four hours (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the milk frothier not washed rinsed and sanitized at a four hour cleaning frequency. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed chai tea latte to be date marked open on Nov. 22. PIC discarded chai tea latte. Improper display of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale (critical, corrected). Observed packaged cutting board oil and soap on display above retail canned products for sale.

● Red Lobster #227, 2322 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Nov. 1. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed container of shredded mozzarella cheese date marked for Dec. 19 in walk-in cooler. PIC date marked container with correct date (six days from opening).

● Buckeye Express Diner, 810 Ohio 97 W., Bellville, Nov. 30. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed uncovered food in the Frigidaire freezer. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed bologna with an open date of Nov. 22. PIC voluntarily discarded bologna. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed hot dogs and sauce in the make table cooler without a date mark.

● Fresh Grounds Coffee House LLP, 1621 W. Fourth St., Ontario, Dec. 1. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical). Food employee stated steam wands on espresso machines that are in contact with TCS foods are only washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of the day instead of every four hours. Correct immediately. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). PIC unable to locate signed employee illness agreements for food employees working.

● The Golden Burrito Mexican Grill, 574 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Dec. 1. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed 95 degree water.

● KV Market, 359 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Dec. 1. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). No safe handling instructions on packaged raw turkey wings in the retail freezer (critical, corrected). Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed packages of raw sausage on the shelf above packages of ready-to-eat mashed potatoes in the grab-n-go cooler. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected).

Observed uncovered foods in the freezer and make table cooler in the kitchen. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed packages of raw sausage patties above packages of raw bacon in the walk-in cooler. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed containers of ham salad in the grab-n-go cooler with a use by date of Nov. 27. PIC pulled product from retail cooler to be discarded. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed chicken breast with a use by date of Nov. 22, bologna with a use by date of Nov. 20, sandwich loaf use by Nov. 26 and ham use by Nov. 25 in the deli display cooler. PIC pulled product to be discarded.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed deli sandwiches in the grab-n-go cooler with a use by date of Nov. 28. PIC pulled product to be discarded. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed meat and cheese cups in the grab-n-go cooler with a use by date of Nov. 29. PIC pulled product to be discarded.

● McDonald's - Hanley Road #5500, 25 W. Hanley Road, Mansfield, Dec. 1. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation. (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed butter, cheese and brewed tea to be uncovered when not being actively used. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical repeat, corrected). Observed the chlorine concentration of the dishwasher to be at less than 50 ppm. PIC discontinued use of the unit until it can reliably sanitize at appropriate concentrations.

Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Observed sanitizer bucket to be at 0 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed three-fourths pan of sliced tomatoes to be at 62 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical repeat). Observed no air gap for the bag in box rack in the back storage area. Correct by re-inspection Dec. 8.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Food safety inspections with critical violations Nov. 29-Dec. 1