Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30:

● 500 Park Ave. Café, 500 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Jan. 24. Unnecessary persons in the operation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed child in of storage/preparation area of the facility. Food employee(s) not washing hands in approved handwashing sink or automatic handwashing facility (critical, corrected). Observed person in charge (PIC) washing hands in the three-compartment sink. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed peppers in the reach-in cooler to be uncovered.

● Barrington Café LLC, 13 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Jan. 24. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a carton of raw eggs on a shelf above ready-to-eat foods inside the make table cooler. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed an opened package of sliced turkey in the make table cooler without a date mark. PIC voluntarily discarded turkey.

● Tito's Cantina and Grill, 320½ E. Main St., Lexington, Jan. 24. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that ice scoops are cleaned once a week. Ensure all ice scoops are cleaned at a 24 hour cleaning frequency. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected).

Observed several cans with extensive dents on the seams and seals. Cans of cocktail sauce, spaghetti sauce, corn and baked beans were voluntarily discarded. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed raw meat stored over sour cream and cheese in the walk-in cooler. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected). Observed ice scoop that has not been cleaned for more than 24 hours. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected).

Observed chlorine sanitizer concentration at the mechanical warewashing area to be below 50 ppm. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Observed various knives stored in clean areas that had visible residue. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical repeat, corrected). Observed metal polish being stored with cooking spray and above foods for sale in the dry storage area. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat, corrected).

Observed chipped paint/chipped knives stored in the clean area. PIC voluntarily discarded knives. Water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient (critical). Observed hot water to be disabled at the handwashing sink in the warewashing area as well as the bar area. Correct by re-inspection Jan. 31. No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system (critical, corrected). Observed no backflow on the back ice machine.

● Athens Greek Restaurant, 41 S. Lexington Springmill Road, Ontario, Jan. 24. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple TCS (time\temperature controlled for safety) foods in reach-in cooler held above 41 degrees for undetermined amount of time. PIC voluntarily discarded foods. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). No air gap observed at flood level rim of floor drain and drain hose from ice storage bins. Correct by Feb. 1.

● Oriental Express, 2169 Richland Mall, Mansfield, Jan. 25. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed potato peeler stored in clean equipment area to have visible dried residue. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed bowl of fried chicken in reach-in cooler to have an internal temperature of between 45-48 degrees. PIC discarded chicken.

● Springmill Corner Market, 939 Springmill St., Mansfield, Jan. 25. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed retail meat case with product internal temperature between 46-47 degrees. PIC voluntarily discarded all affected meats.

● Ducky's Pub And Grill, 9 Cleveland St., Butler, Jan. 25. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). French fries maker observed with food residue. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Lysol cleaner observed stored adjacent to bags of potato chips.

● Luchia's Bakery & Fine Foods, 889 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Jan. 26. Water source of hot water capacity not sufficient (critical). During inspection water temperature got to about 70 degrees. Correct by Jan. 29.

● McDonald's - Appleseed #13982, 1480 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Jan. 26. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC could not state proper cleaning frequency for McFlurry machine or creamer nozzles. Education provided. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected).Observed egg water pitcher to have uncovered, rendering it exposed to sneeze splash and dust.

● Avita Health Systems, 715 Richland Mall Drive, Ontario, Jan. 29. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cottage cheese in cold holding well in dining are to have an internal temperature of 47 degrees. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed sliced pepper jack cheese with discard date of Jan. 25 in reach-in cooler. PIC discarded cheese.

● Mansfield Restaurant Inc./Westside, 1090 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Jan. 29. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated the facility does not take temperatures of product upon receipt to ensure it is arriving at proper temperatures. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed raw beef stored in the walk-in cooler above lettuce and other ready-to-eat foods. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected).

Observed scissors that are used to open coffee packages to have visible residue on the blades. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed the deli slicer to have visible residue on the blade. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed various items in the walk-in cooler without date mark. Presence of live insects (critical repeat).

Observed small flying insects surrounding the server pop dispensers near the pie cooler and near the men's restroom. Remove all evidence of insects by re-inspection Feb. 5. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed scissors being used for opening food packages that are not smooth, durable, non-absorbent or easily cleanable. PIC discontinued use.

● Fifty One Club, 51 Library Court, Mansfield, Jan. 30. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed residue on the inside of the ice and water dispensers. Correct by Feb. 6.

