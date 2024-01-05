Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3:

● Smokin' Bros BBQ, 1041 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Dec. 29. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected). Observed employee take customer money then attempt to start putting on gloves without washing hands. Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods (critical, corrected). Observed employee to contact sandwich bun without gloves. PIC voluntarily discarded the bun and had hands washed and gloves utilized. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration and/or water hardness (critical repeat, corrected). Observed the quaternary ammonium sanitizer to have a concentration over 500 ppm. Ensure quaternary ammonium solutions are made to a concentration of 200-400 ppm. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed house-made jalapeno and habanero paste to not be date marked and in the cooler for more than 24 hours. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical repeat, corrected). Observed working container of dish soap to be unlabeled with the common name of the chemical.

● Kroger Company #N518, 1240 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Dec. 29. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated deli slicers are cleaned nightly. Discussed disassembling and wash, rinse and sanitizing of slicers at least every four hours. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected). Emailed RPH's employee illness reporting agreement. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat). Observed packages of partially cooked smoked meats on a shelf above packages of fully cooked hams in the retail cooler. Correct by Jan. 5. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed recently prepared chicken tenders at 115 degrees in hot holding case. PIC reheated chicken tenders to 166 degrees. Private water system not sampled or tested as required (critical). Water sampling results for bulk water machine not on file. Correct by Jan. 5.

● American Legion Post 535, 77 Bell St., Bellville, Dec. 29. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker put probe thermometer into food contact surface without first sanitizing. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Tomatoes in cooler observed date marked Dec. 2. Listed item was voluntarily discarded. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Coney sauce observed in cooler without proper date marking. Listed item was voluntarily discarded.

● Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 653 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, Jan. 2. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Correct by Jan. 11. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cooked pans of bacon sitting on side prep surface near clean equipment storage stored uncovered/unprotected. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed spoon stored in clean utensil area to have visible dried residue. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected). Observed sliced tomatoes recently prepped stored in container on prep surface with an internal temperature of 62 degrees. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed multiple TCS foods held above 41 degrees for an undetermined amount of time (chili, and 23 prepared salads). PIC discarded chili and listed prepared salads. Observed cut lettuce and cut tomatoes on dining room sandwich prep line held above 41 degrees. PIC placed in walk-in cooler to rapidly cool to 41 degrees. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical). Observed drain from ice maker in kitchen area not air gapped at the floor drain. Correct by Jan. 11.

● Kroger Company #N836, 1500 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Jan. 2. Person in charge did not ensure employees were effectively cleaning their hands as required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the handwashing sink in the sushi area to be blocked, rendering the handwashing sink inaccessible. PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage (critical, corrected). Observed sushi rolls in the glass case to have an internal temperature exceeding 41 degrees in the sushi area. Also observed cream cheese to be left unattended without temperature for 1.5 hours. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected). Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected). Observed dish scrubbers in the handwashing sink in the seafood/meat department. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a trash can blocking access to the handwashing sink in the sushi area. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected). Observed uncovered lettuce in the make line cooler in the sushi area. Single-use gloves used improperly (critical, corrected). Observed employee blow into gloves when trying to don gloves, rendering the single use glove soiled. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected). Observed spray bottle (working container) of sanitizer to have a concentration greater than 500 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed case of sushi rolls in the sushi area that were removed from blast chiller less than 30 minutes before inspection to have an internal temperatures of 45-52 degrees. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed cream cheese to be sitting on the counter in the sushi area for 1.5 hours with an internal temperature of 48 degrees. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed half-and-half, oat milk and heavy cream with internal temperatures of 52-65 degrees in the Starbucks area. IC voluntarily discarded 2 ounces of heavy cream, half a containers of half-and-half and half a container of oat milk. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed a container of chemicals stored on top of drinks for sale in the sushi area. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical repeat, corrected). Observed paper towels being used as food contact surfaces on the cutting board in the sushi area, with avocado slices in direct contact with the paper towels. Ensure all food contact surfaces are smooth, durable, non-absorbent or easily cleanable. Facility is to discontinue use of paper towels as food contact surfaces.

● Mansfield Fuel & Food Mart LLC, 3880 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Jan. 3. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed employee rinse cutting board off in hand washing sink. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed cooked fried mushrooms in hot holding cabinet with internal temperature of 123 degrees. PIC had employee discard mushrooms. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed pre-portioned packs of sliced American cheese in prep cooler, as well as half-and-half and French vanilla creamer at coffee counter in dispenser missing date mark. Provided Richland Public Health's education handout regarding date marking and a cheese exemption list.

