Richland County restaurant inspections for Jan. 12-18, 2024

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18:

● Richland County Jail, 55 E. Second St., Mansfield, Jan. 12. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed chipped lids on plastic containers, located in dry storage area. Replace container lids to provide a cleanable surface and doesn't pose a food contamination risk. Chipped lids were removed from service. Improper temperature of wash solution in mechanical warewasher (critical, corrected). Observed 170 degrees in dish wash machine. Machine is required to reach 180 degrees for sanitizing dish equipment. Instructed person-in-charge (PIC) to use a backup method to sanitize, using the three-compartment sink.

● Logan's Roadhouse Inc., 2170 W. Fourth St., Ontario, Jan. 16. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed multiple critical violations at time of inspection. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed veggie slicers stored in clean equipment areas in back prep area to contain visible dried lettuce residue. Chemical sanitizer other than chlorine, iodine, or a quaternary ammonium applied improperly (critical repeat, corrected). Observed working bucket of sink and surface sanitizer to be 130 ppm and outside the recommended amount. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical repeat, corrected). Observed small metal pan of spinach dip in reach-in prep cooler with prep date of Jan. 7 and held past the discard date. PIC discarded dip. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed gallon of white milk stored in reach-in cooler in bar area not date marked. PIC unable to verify when milk was opened and discarded milk. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed spray bottle of cleaners stored on top of dishwasher without a label. PIC dumped contents of spray bottle and removed from use.

● Der Dutchman Restaurant, 720 Ohio 97 W., Bellville, Jan. 16. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). Correct by Jan. 25. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed a pan of uncovered bacon on a shelf inside the walk-in cooler. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed a pan of ground beef on a shelf above a pan of fish inside the True sliding door cooler. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical repeat, corrected). Observed sanitizer at warewashing machine 0 ppm. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration and/or water hardness (critical, corrected). Observed a sanitizer bucket in the bakery at 0 ppm. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed whipped butter packets at room temperature on the dining tables. Keep refrigerated statement observed on box of whipped butter packets. PIC instructed wait staff to remove butter packets from the dining tables. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a pan of cheese sauce and a pan of meatloaf sauce past their seven day use by date. PIC voluntarily discarded cheese sauce and meatloaf sauce. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed a container of cinnamon butter cups in the front serving cooler without a date mark. Presence of live insects (critical repeat). Observed flies in the bakery and warewashing areas. Correct by Jan. 25. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed chipped spatulas, cracked ice scoops and scissors used to open food packages that did not come apart easily for cleaning. PIC voluntarily discarded ice scoops and spatulas and removed scissors from food prep area. Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet (critical, corrected). Observed a spray nozzle hanging below the flood rim of the sink in the bakery.

● South Side Pizza LLC/dba South Side & Drive Thru, 1026 Lucas Road, Mansfield, Jan. 17. Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (critical repeat). Observed mice in back side of facility.Seek professional assistance. Remove all evidence of mouse activity including mouse droppings. Correct by re-inspection.

● Ontario Y Childcare, 1745 Walker Lake Drive, Ontario, Jan. 18. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cooked sausage links delivered from main prep kitchen hot held at an internal temperature of 119 degrees. PIC discarded sausage links. Ensure TCS (time/temperature for safety) foods are hot held at 135 degrees. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed spray bottles of bleach water and soap water stored sitting directly on top of milk cooler.

