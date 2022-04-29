Richland County school bus struck during high-speed chase in Columbia, juvenile arrested

A Richland One school bus was struck during a high-speed chase in Columbia that caused a traffic jam with injuries and ended with the arrest of a juvenile on Thursday, officials say.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, which occurred around 11:35 a.m. on Interstate 77 near Garners Ferry Road, Channel 10 WIS News reports. The bus driver was taken to Prisma Health Baptist, but there were no visible injuries, officials said.

Other injuries were reported in the crash. The number of people hurt and the amount of vehicles involved was not available.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were chasing a stolen vehicle when the crash occurred. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and investigators later arrested a juvenile suspect on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for enforcement.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and more charges might be added.

An exit ramp on I-77 was blocked following the crash. The ramp was for Exit 9A and 9B, which are the connections to U.S. 76/U.S. 378/Garners Ferry Road and SC 262/Leesburg Road.