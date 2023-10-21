Richland County Sheriff asks for public’s help in search for missing 9-year-old girl

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Xionah Vaughn was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday at her home on the 4500 block of Sheraton Rd. That’s off of Bluff Road in southeast Richland County.

Vaughn, who was born Nov. 11, 2013, is described as 4’6” tall and weighing 80 pounds. She currently has black braids in her hair, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies say that she was last seen wearing a pink Puma hoodie with white writing and colorful leggings. Her family said she does not have a cell phone.

A department spokesperson said that they could not say yet whether a crime was suspected. Speaking to The State, the spokesperson said that when the mother arrived home in the early hours of Saturday morning, she found that her daughter was gone.

Investigators are currently searching for Xionah, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about Xionah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.