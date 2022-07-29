Richland County sheriff, coroner investigating 8-year-old’s shooting death

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy on Elders Pond Drive.

On Friday, July 22, deputies responded to a shooting where they found Astin Barnes wounded from a gunshot in a second floor bathroom, the sheriff’s department said.

His mother heard a loud bang after asking her son to go upstairs to do her a favor. She thought something fell, but rushed upstairs when her other children said Astin was severely bleeding.

Astin died on Monday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The cause of death has not been determined, the sheriff’s office said.