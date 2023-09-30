Richland County Sheriff’s deputy killed in fatal collision

A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a collision on Bluff Road Friday evening.

Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin died following a fatal vehicle collision while on duty, according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

He was 23 years old.

“It’s a very hard time,” said a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The fatal crash took place on Bluff Road. Part of the road was closed following the collision.

News station WLTX reported that the coroner’s office was called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.