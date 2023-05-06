Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a fatal shooting in Columbia

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that killed one in Columbia, South Carolina.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 1700 block of Leesburg Road in the Capitol View neighborhood.

They arrived on scene to find a “man shot in the lower body,” according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died, according to deputies.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but “investigators believe this is an isolated incident,” according to the sheriff department’s release.

The name of the deceased has not been released. The Richland County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for more information on Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.